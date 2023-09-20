DJ Switch, in a lovely video she shared on TikTok, happily danced with her school teacher Mrs Gunter

The young lady and her teacher danced to Nigerian musician Asake's Lonely At The Top with smiles written on their faces

Many peeps were pleased with the kind of bond DJ Switch, who lives in the US, had with her teacher and joked that it could never be the case back home in Ghana

Ghanaian teen sensation DJ Switch, in a heartwarming TikTok video that has captured the hearts of many, was seen dancing joyfully alongside her school teacher, Mrs Gunter.

The video, set to the catchy tune of Nigerian musician Asake's Lonely At The Top, showed happiness and the strong bond between teacher and student.

In the delightful clip, both DJ Switch and Mrs Gunter wore beaming smiles as they showed off their dance moves. Their chemistry on the dance floor, or in this case, the classroom, was evident as they effortlessly grooved to the rhythm of the music. They held several dollar notes and flaunted them, to reflect the theme of the song, which was about making money.

The video also sparked some light-hearted banter among viewers. Many jokingly commented that such a heartwarming teacher-student bond might be hard to find in Ghana as Ghanaian teachers were very strict.

DJ Switch and her teacher warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

21 said:

you dey dance with person client

malonzygh856 wrote:

Full definition of beauty baby

abenaofori reacted:

Ghanaian teachers can never do this one oo

YhaaBhaby said:

Is ur madam single? asking for my Uncle ☹️

DJ Switch dances by the roadside

In another story, DJ Switch, in a video, dressed like a tomboy as she made her way to school and happily danced on the streets.

The young lady rocked brown khaki trousers, a white shirt, a necklace and a short curly afro hairdo.

The video, which was shared by the DJ Switch on TikTok, impressed her followers, who admired her dance moves and fashion sense.

