A video of Evangelist Suro Nyame opening up on issues surrounding his decision to relocate to South Africa is trending

In a video, he said he did not err in his decision to relocate to South Africa, adding that the people were not even supporting

Many people who commented on the video commended him on his decision to seek greener pastures abroad

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Popular Ghanaian street preacher, Evangelist Suro Nyame has reacted to criticisms regarding his decision to relocate to South Africa in search of greener pastures.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on his TikTok page, the street preacher who was spotted with a young lady said he was not bothered that a video of him working as a sprayer was making rounds on social media.

Evangelist Suro Nyame opens up on travelling abroad Photo credit: @evangelistsuronyame/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In his work as an evangelist, the street preacher said the issue of funding was one major challenge for him.

Evangelist Suro Nyame also added that he finds nothing wrong with his decision to work as a sprayer in his new environment in order to advance his vision of supporting the young men he preaches back in Ghana.

The video had raked in over 300 likes and 30 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video commended him on his decision to relocate to South Africa for greener pastures.

yaw dwarkwaa stated;

He make fresh mmom, hustle hard bro

Ayitey William commented:

God bless you more

KH0FI ALIEN added:

If the video hadn’t come out will u now be doing videos there.mtcheeeew

KH0FI ALIEN replied:

If the video hadn’t come out will u now be doing videos there.mtcheeeew

Musician relocates to Canada to work as a truck driver

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Patrick Adu has gone public about his decision to quit music and relocate abroad.

In a video on YouTube, the young man, who was speaking in an interview, said he opted to relocate abroad to seek greener pastures.

Patrick Adu said he had achieved a lot more in six years in Canada than in Ghana, where he was widely known, especially for his movie soundtracks.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh