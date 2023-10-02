Ghanaian YouTuber Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon has proved that he has some rhythm

In a video he shared on social media, Wode Maya danced to gospel music in a market in Kampala, Uganda

Many people who commented on the video congratulated him for trying but discouraged him from dancing again

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has shown some of his dance moves in a market in Kampala, Uganda.

In the video he shared on Facebook, Wode Maya, and a few others probably went to the market to get some things or create social media content.

However, a market preacher who was singing caught their attention, and they went closer to dance for a while before continuing their journey.

Wode Maya dances with friends in Kampala market Photo credit: Wodemaya Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

The preacher sang a gospel song in his language while and his friends danced and enjoyed the music.

The preacher later signalled them to go round as they danced, and he joined them in the middle of the circle they had created.

Comments on video

Several people on Facebook reacted to the video. Some told him to keep enjoying himself while others discouraged him from dancing the next time.

Read some of the comments below:

@Wodemaya asked his audience:

Should I do more dancing, please

@Nhyiraba Yaw said:

You are jxt doing kangaroo walk bro

@Nana Kyei Bobie Dennis wrote:

I love how you do your thing unique and raw

@Joseph H Mbalazo said:

You're not dancing bro, you're walking lol

@Princess Naomi Campbell Kabuye wrote:

The pearl of Africa never disappoint

@Evangelist Cara Barrett said:

Wodemaya the dancer. You got skills

@Vivian Mercy wrote:

My country men never disappoint

@Yama Sonko said:

Happiness is free my brother enjoy and be safe

@Amutuheire Doreen wrote:

I knew this must be my country, never disappoint when it comes to gospel preaching

Watch the video below:

Wode Maya gets a Schengen visa in 24 hours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya compared the visa acquisition process of some European and African states.

In a Facebook post, he said it took him less than one day to acquire a Schengen visa, but an African country kept his documents for about three months before granting his visa.

Several people commented on his post on Facebook.

Wode Maya's mum takes a flight for the first time

Meanwhile, Wode Maya gave his mother an unforgettable experience. As she's popularly referred to, Aunty Maggie went on her first international trip.

According to her son, she cried and wished he husband was still alive to enjoy with her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh