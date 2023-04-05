A video of Nana Aba Anamoah and Thomas Partey spending quality time at a restaurant in London has surfaced on social media

In the video, the media personality hailed the Arsenal midfielder for his team's splendid performance in the Premier League

After enjoying a sumptuous meal, she stated that they would be going shopping to which Partey replied by saying he was broke

Partey's response got many people laughing as they plead with Nana Aba to take it easy on his wallet

General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr FM, Nana Aba Anamoah, was spotted hanging out with Ghanaian player Thomas Teye Partey at a restaurant in London.

Nana Aba Anamoah and Thomas Partey hang out in London. Photo Source: @thenanaaba

Source: Twitter

After they were done with their meal, Nana Aba told Partey that the next thing on the itinerary for the day was shopping.

He then asked her where they would be headed to for the shopping, and she mentioned the names of some luxurious brands in London.

The Arsenal midfielder then responded, saying he was broke, meaning he did not have enough money on him.

He insisted again that he had run out of cash while he rubbed his head when the media personality stated that she would like to go shopping.

Watch the video below.

Reactions from Ghanaians

@Enochquarcoo said:

Your voice is soothing.... Can't wait to hear you speak in person.

@Alhassankudus8 remarked:

Women Kai I knew someone will bill the other and I was right

@Jsquare3600 remarked:

Masa focuses on your job and shun this professional slay mama.

@_roguee commented:

Billing’s everywhere… Man Taya

@SirPiero said:

We're trying ampa.. You see how his facial expression dropped when u mentioned shopping ..Ever Soft spoken Partey... Just like Essien

@mylo_melo stated:

Who also heard him say Zara agenda boy.

Source: YEN.com.gh