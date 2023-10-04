Hajia Bintu, in an Instagram post, shared a video documenting her daily activities, flaunting her heavy curves

In the video, the socialite could be seen driving a luxurious Mercedes Benz and eating at expensive restaurants

Many of her followers were impressed by her good looks and drooled at her enviable lifestyle

Popular social media sensation Hajia Bintu left her fans in awe with her recent Instagram post, where she shared a glimpse into her daily life. The video, which quickly went viral, showcased Hajia Bintu's lavish lifestyle and enviable curves.

Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu Photo Source: bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

In the video, the Ghanaian socialite could be seen behind the wheel of a luxurious Mercedes Benz, cruising through the streets with confidence. Her opulent ride was undoubtedly a testament to her rising status as an influencer and entertainer.

Not stopping at just a luxury car ride, Hajia Bintu showed her fans some of the finest dishes she enjoys daily as she visited some of Accra's most upscale restaurants, adding to the envy of her audience.

Hajia Bintu's curvaceous physique was the most eye-catching element throughout the video, with her flaunting her curves in a tight bodycon outfit that illuminated her beauty. Her fashion and looks impressed many of her followers, with numerous fans expressing their admiration through comments filled with heart emojis and compliments.

Hajia Bintu's gets peeps drooling

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

abena_cilla reacted:

God see my fellow woman ei where did I pass? I envy you dear

ogbonnayajustice55 said:

The only one queen I know @bintu_hajia ❤️

ransford_arthur_rudge said:

This lady ankasa in fact u are blessed

emmy_gucci__ commented:

All I see is nyash l’m visiting soon

peterkamoga reacted:

Your beautiful. Nice body

Hajia Bintu's curves cause traffic again

In another story, Hajia Bintu, in a video, had many drooling as she elegantly made her way to a live band music event organised by a well-known restaurant Chez Amis.

The popular influencer stunned many with her beautiful curves and elegant look as she entered the auditorium.

Bintu exchanged hugs and pleasantries with fellow influencers and other dignitaries invited to the program.

Source: YEN.com.gh