Ghanaian bride Esther is one of the happiest September brides who stood out with her customised kente gown

The style influencer opted for mild makeup and a simple ponytail hairstyle for her lavish wedding ceremony

Ghanaian media artist Flora has disclosed that she got teary after viewing the beautiful wedding photos

Ghanaian bride Esther, who started planning her wedding in 2021, looked stunning in elegant outfits and flawless makeup for her multi-day ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Esther looks classy in a beautiful kente gown. Photo credit: @curlynsphotographyy

Talented makeup artist and chief executive of Phab Makeup & Hair Flora, said the bride wanted a natural look for the traditional wedding.

She trusted me to do what was best for her, but her only wish was to have short eyelash extensions. and honestly, I didn’t even plan to do otherwise.

Her eyes and lips are very strong but small features, so I decided to do a velvet skin finish with dewy highlight placement.

I brought more attention to her eyes by using iridescent eyeshadow paired with glossy lips. The entire look came out so beautiful even more than I imagined it and that’s my confirmation for knowing God’s excellence dwells in me and I’m so grateful .

Ghanaian bride Esther slays in a full beaded kente dress

The glowing Ghanaian bride looked excited as she twirled in her beaded kente gown with detached sleeves.

Ghanaian bride Esther looked fabulous in simple ponytail hair and ethereal makeup for the traditional wedding reception party.

Ghanaian bride Esther looks stunning in a corseted bridal robe

The melanin bride Esther looked splendid in a blue billowing bridal robe for her bridal hairstyling and makeup session for her traditional wedding in Ghana.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Esther's flawless makeup look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Glowwithrose stated:

I love everything about this look ❤️

Infinity. Fabrix stated:

Gorgeous. Beautiful inside Out

Taygobren stated:

So beautiful! The colours are soft!!

It_must_be_ginger stated:

Breathe of fresh air, ankasa

Ruthieshaircafe stated:

Beautiful soft but bomb

The_gele_center stated:

I saw it in your eyes yesterday, sis.

Dark. made stated:

I saw her and was like, who did this makeup? She looked too good. Well done

Glowwithroses stated:

So soft and clean, very beautiful ❤️❤️.

Mrs.lea6 stated:

This is dope I love this subtle but fireworks look you cooked .

