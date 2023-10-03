Shatta Wale's new girlfriend just proved she is indeed a queen with a high fashion sense as she flaunts designer bags online

Ghanaian socialite Maali who has a voluptuous figure, loves to show off her curves in see-through and skintight ensembles

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful photos and videos of Shatta Wale's girlfriend

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charlies Nii Armah, has shared photos of his new girlfriend, a top-style social media icon.

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale and his new girlfriend Maali share a passionate kiss. Photo credit: @shattawale

Source: Instagram

The award-winning artiste named his 15th studio album after his gorgeous girlfriend Maali, who has flawless beauty and a high fashion sense.

Shatta Wale and his girlfriend take selfies on a plane

The celebrity couple Shatta Wale and Maali shared lovey-dovey videos while on board a plane to the United Kingdom ahead of the Ghana Music Awards UK.

In another photo, Maali posted a photo of her new Marc Jacobs tote bag that matches her orange long-sleeve dress and coloured hairstyle.

Shatta Wale's girlfriend Maali flaunts her curves in a white ruched dress

Beauty goddess Maali looked fabulous in a ruched two-piece outfit and long curly hairstyle in a stunning photo.

Shatta Wale's girlfriend slays in a black leather skirt and pink bag

The new queen of the Shatta Movement, Maali, turned heads in a pink puff-sleeved top, a skintight black leather skirt styled with a pink slingback bag.

Maali looked like a Barbie in a black fringe hairstyle and heavy makeup for this short clip.

Some social media users have commented on Shatta Wale's new girlfriend's lovely Instagram videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Sarponggladys364 stated:

You are welcome oooo SM Queen, but we, the fans, have not accepted you for now; we are watching you ❤️❤️❤️

wizzy_knox stated:

The empire Queen herself ❤️❤️

goyard_bae stated:

Congratulations

giovanni_713 stated:

Our new Queen, please treat our king with care and loads of love, OK...God is here

Deejaymellolive stated:

We don’t want any camera. Love Biaa again oo

Simplediodd stated:

See, as we love you now, no play Michy play for here....but you're fine waaaa Big Maali, so I no say The MAALI album was her name was ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Lilqhalina stated:

Lol, my sister makes you too. No, give @shattawalenima another broken heart ooh

5 Times Shatta Wale Topped Male Musicians With His Thought-Provoking Looks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Shatta Wale, who always steps out in luxurious outfits.

Shatta Wale, a 38-year-old Grammy-winning artist, is never afraid to take fashion chances, especially while on stage.

With his colour combinations, Shatta Wale consistently stands out among other male performers, with the most eye-catching being the centre of attention.

Dr Louisa Stuns In A Gold Pleated Outfit

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr Louisa Ansong, who went viral with her dance moves on the TV3's Day show.

The show's host, Berla Mundi, danced beautifully and looked great in a fitted outfit. The stunning female celebs donned elegant high heels, attractive hairstyles, and immaculate makeup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh