Tik Tok star, Hajia Bintu, has come to stay after she went viral in 2021 all because of her stunning videos.

After conquering Tik Tok, Hajia Bintu then moved to Instagram and won the heart of many.

The young model, who is heavily endowed is noted for flaunting her well-curved shape on Tik Tok and Instagram.

Hajia Bintu: 15 stunning photos of the Tik Tok star that went viral in 2021 (Photo credit: Instagram/Hajia Bintu)

Source: Instagram

As she went viral, Shatta Wale had no other choice as she used Hajia Bintu's name to compose a song.

It is no doubt that 2021 has been a good year for Hajia Bintu and YEN.com.gh has decided to celebrate her.

Here are the 15 hottest photos of Hajia Bintu that went viral in 2021.

1. Nice wig and outfit:

2. For Christmas:

3. Simple posing:

4. Gorgeous look:

5. Hajia Bintu always looking awesome:

6. Black is the colour:

7. Just flaunting it:

8. Spot on:

9. Smiling for the camer

10. Hajia Bintu glitters here:

11. Gym swag:

12. Poolside mood:

13. She is really hot:

14. One for the album:

15. Say cheese:

