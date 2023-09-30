Hajia Bintu, in a video, had many drooling as she elegantly made her way to a live band music event organised by popular restaurant Chez Amis

The popular influencer stunned many with her beautiful curves and elegant look as she entered the auditorium

Bintu exchanged hugs and pleasantries with fellow influencers and other dignitaries invited to the program

Well-known influencer Hajia Bintu, left fans and admirers in awe as she graced a live band music event hosted by the popular restaurant Chez Amis. The Ghanaian social media sensation made quite an entrance, captivating the audience with her elegance and stunning curves.

Curvy Ghanaian Influencer Hajia Bintu Photo Source: GH Hyper

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu's arrival at the auditorium was nothing short of spectacular. She wore an exquisite white outfit that accentuated her natural curves. Her confidence was noticeable as she walked into the venue. Her graceful demeanour and striking appearance immediately drew the attention of onlookers.

As she made her way through the crowd, Bintu shared warm hugs and exchanged pleasantries with fellow influencers and other dignitaries who had been invited to the event. Her charisma and friendliness were evident as she engaged with the attendees and a few fans who were fortunate enough to meet her.

The event, organized by Chez Amis, was a grand affair, featuring a live band that kept the audience entertained with soulful music throughout the night. Popular blogger GH Hyper documented the entire night via video.

Hajia Bintu causes massive stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

chocolatevanillatrap commented:

Beautiful but she needs to slim down a lil bit for health reasons in the future

nat_the_boy reacted:

On a serious note I think she beautiful paaa

dinaaar_01 reacted:

This girl holds some big girl status of course she’s a big girl

mingle.two commented:

This girl just dey use her trumu to collect fans when you get off age you go suffer to walk O

Hajia Bintu causes stir with swimwear

In a similar story, Hajia Bintu caused a stir again when she went for a swim and shared a video on her Instagram page.

The video showed Bintu looking gorgeous and flaunting her famous shape in a green-coloured swimwear.

Followers of the TikToker who saw the video were excited by her good looks and praised her in the comment section.

