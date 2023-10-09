Official Starter, in a sweet video he shared on his Instagram page, took the market women he dances with sightseeing at a safari

The market women enjoyed themselves as they watched various animals at the park, including lions, tortoises, and ostriches, among others

The happy women also rode quad bikes on the safari and seemed to have the time of their lives

Popular content creator Official Starter took the market women he often grooves with on a safari adventure. This delightful escapade was shared with fans and followers on his Instagram page through a sweet video.

Official Starter and market women at safari Photo Source: official_starter

The video captured the pure joy and excitement of these market women as they embarked on a journey through the park. The happy women who were seated in a safari vehicle watched a variety of animals in their natural habitat, including lions, tortoises, and ostriches, among other creatures.

The market women could not contain their excitement as they witnessed these animals up close and personal. For many of them, it was their first time witnessing such magnificent wildlife, so it was a great adventure for them.

One of the highlights of the safari adventure was when the market women had the opportunity to ride quad bikes. Their faces lit up with happiness as they mounted the bikes. Throughout the adventure, It was clear that they were having the time of their lives. Many praised Official Starter.

Ghanaians happy for the market women

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

bernadinejduran said:

❤️Mamalovesu thinks you all so amazing more grace and abundant blessings to you all

ruthakumiah reacted:

@officialstarter_ I absolutely love your videos and happiness that it brings to these mothers

godwin7229 commented:

Seriously am even crying God bless you bro ❤️

drahireneemefa said:

My guy! God bless you and your sponsors for putting smiles on our mothers this what life is about giving back ❤️

Official Starter flies market women

In a related story, Official Starter, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, took the viral market women he dances with on their first flight.

The women who were beaming with smiles were excited as they entered a plane for the first time, journeying to the Upper West Region of Ghana.

The content creator and the adorable market women have become internet sensations for their dance videos in the marketplace.

