The content creator shared that his late mother, who was also a trader, was the reason why he tries to put a smile on the faces of the market women

Official Starter, who has quickly become an internet sensation, visits various markets in Accra and dances with the market traders

Official Starter, in a conversation with popular podcaster Miss Enny, the internet sensation opened up about the motivation behind his unique interactions with market women. He revealed that his late mother, a trader herself, serves as the inspiration behind his efforts to bring joy to the faces of market women through dance.

Official Starter and market women Photo Source: officialstarter

Source: Instagram

Official Starter, who has gained a substantial following for his entertaining visits to various markets in Accra, disclosed that his mother's memory was a guiding light in his mission. He expressed that he dances with the market women to pay homage to his mother's spirit and to give the hardworking traders a chance to experience some much-needed fun in their demanding lives.

The content creator, whose videos have won the hearts of many online, shed light on the daily struggles faced by market women. He emphasized that these dedicated individuals often find themselves engrossed in their work, leaving little room for leisure or relaxation. Recognizing this, Official Starter decided to use his platform to offer them a source of entertainment.

Official Starter's visits to the markets have become a source of excitement for both the traders and his online audience. His videos not only show his impressive dance moves but also capture the strong bond he shares with the women he dances with.

Burna Boy recognizes Ghanaian market women

In a related story, a video of Makola market women jubilating and their friends joining them while their billboard from Burna Boy was being mounted emerged online, impressing many Ghanaians.

Loud cheers with the singing of and dancing to Burna Boy's hit song City Boys could be seen in the video.

Many people commented about how the video melted their hearts and commended Burna Boy for the gesture.

Source: YEN.com.gh