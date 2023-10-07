Official Starter and the viral market women he dances with had lunch after travelling to the Upper West Region on a recreational trip

The content creator had the women smiling as they enjoyed their trip and served themselves at the buffet

The video warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians who praised Starter for making the women happy

Ghanaian content creator Official Starter embarked on a journey to the Upper West Region of Ghana. What made this trip special was the company he brought along, the viral market women he dances with, who have become stars in their own right.

The content creator orchestrated a recreational trip to treat the market women, who had captured the hearts of Ghanaians with their joyful dancing, to a day of relaxation and adventure. As soon as they landed at their destination, Starter and the happy women decided to have lunch, and it was all joy as they enjoyed their meal.

The lunch was a buffet-style one, where Official Starter and the market women served themselves from a sumptuous spread of local dishes that were on display.

Official Starter's video documenting the trip quickly went viral on social media, warming the hearts of many Ghanaians. The comments section was flooded with praise and admiration for the content creator's thoughtful gesture.

Official Starter and market women warm hearts

elikemgoka5's profile picture said:

As you make this mothers smile within, may Christ also make you smile at the storm bro.......God Bless you bro

_king_solomon11 commented:

Look at how simple our Mothers have dressed for dinner. Young girls yi aaa w)n aba b3twi w)n anim saaaa ak)hy3 ntaaade basaaaa na w)n hi nyinaaaa Gugu h). God bless our Mothers

vydarl reacted:

Look our market mothers so fresh and amazing.. well DESERVED ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Official Starter shares why he dances with the women

In a related story, Official Starter, in a conversation with Miss Enny on her podcast, shared the reason why he dances with market women.

The content creator shared that his late mother, who was also a trader, was the reason why he tries to put a smile on the faces of the market women.

Official Starter, who has quickly become an internet sensation, visits various markets in Accra and dances with the market traders.

