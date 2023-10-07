Official Starter, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, took the viral market women he dances with on their first flight

The women who were beaming with smiles were excited as they entered a plane for the first time, journeying to the Upper West Region of Ghana

The content creator and the adorable market women have become internet sensations for their dance videos in the marketplace

Ghanaian content creator Official Starter, in a video, treated the viral market women he often dances with to their first flight as they journeyed to the northern part of the country. This memorable adventure was shared with his followers on his Instagram page, and they praised him for the beautiful gesture.

The market women, who have gained fame alongside Official Starter for their lively dance videos in the marketplaces in Accra, could not contain their excitement as they boarded the plane bound for the Upper West Region of Ghana. Their faces lit up with smiles that showed their happiness at the trip, making it clear that this was a big occasion for them.

The content creator, whose videos have garnered millions of views and a devoted online following, decided to make this dream come true for the women who have been his partners in creating such entertaining content. By sharing their adorable dances, they have become internet sensations, beloved by viewers from all walks of life. They recently even got a shout-out from Nigerian star Burna Boy, who mounted a billboard in celebration of them.

Official Starter warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

fuji_nero commented:

Very soon they will be holidaying in Bahamas

mimi_blackqueen reacted:

Where's our black mama the one always leading them they all look good by the way ❤️

alarbi1912 said:

Their next flight will be to the US!!! Amen to that.

Official Starter reveals why he dances with the women

In a related story, Official Starter, in a conversation with Miss Enny on her podcast, shared the reason why he dances with market women.

The content creator shared that his late mother, who was also a trader, was the reason why he tries to put a smile on the faces of the market women.

Official Starter, who has quickly become an internet sensation, visits various markets in Accra and dances with the market traders.

