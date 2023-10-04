Grammy award-winning Nigerian musician Burna Boy shared a beautiful picture of the Makola market women posing with their newly mounted billboard

This comes after the traders danced to Burna Boy's City Boys off his recently released album I Told Them

The pictures warmed many hearts as they applauded the market women

Multiple award-winning Nigerian afrobeat musician Burna Boy melted the hearts of many after putting up a billboard for the Makola market women who jumped onto his City Boys viral challenge.

Burna Boy and the Makola market women in photos. Image Credit: @burnaboy and Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Burna Boy shares official photo of Makola market women with their new billboard

The Makola market women, who are part of Official Starter's Happy Town Project, caught the attention of Burna Boy with their dance video to City Boys, which went viral.

The It's Plenty hitmaker posted a comment under their viral video. Awestruck by the video, the link was then shared in the group chat of Burna Boy's team, Team Burna, and later on, a billboard was mounted at Makola Market to honour the women.

Odogwu, as he is affectionately called, shared an official picture of the market women posing with their newly mounted billboard and wrote:

Queens ❤️‍ #ITOLDTHEM

Picture of the Makola market women posing with their billboard at the market.

Comments on Burna Boy's post about the Makola market women

Burna Boy's post melted the hearts of many people on social media such that they filled the comment section with lovely words.

Other Ghanaian social media users claimed Burna Boy to be theirs after seeing how much love he showed the Makola market women.

@AbeikuSankofi said:

Hope you come home soon for your usual vacation Odogwu @burnaboy #ITOLDTHEM

@BongoIdeas said:

Don't just post them, make sure you change their livelihoods. Invest in their trades.

@MaameAmaAdoma said:

You’re the best ❤️That’s why you’re best Ghanaian artist in Africa

@iamjshadow1 said:

I always enjoy their clips on TikTok.

@jamiu_XL said:

THE GOAT ❤️spreading love to our Ghanaian mothers

@SneakerNyame_ said:

Biggest Artiste from Ghana

The dance video of the Makola traders that went viral.

Black Sherif and Burna Boy party in Accra like besties

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Ghana's Black Sherif and Nigeria's Burna Boy chilling at a club in Accra like besties has surfaced online.

The two were captured partying at Twist Night Club in Accra, Ghana, on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Many people admired their relationship and were awed by how close they had become.

Source: YEN.com.gh