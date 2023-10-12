Kumawood Actress Tracey Boakye has visited her biological father, S. Boakye, in Canada

Tracey shared photos after the visit, giving her followers a look at the man who gave birth to him

The photos have sparked lovely sections from her followers who have spotted a resemblance between the father and mother

Actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has flaunted her biological father, Mr S. Boakye, on social media.

In what is a rare occurrence, Tracey Boakye shared photos online posing with her young-looking father.

The first slide showed the most recent image of the Shakira Movie Productions CEO's father, posing beside a car.

Tracey Boakye visited her father in Canada Photo source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Her father wore a T-shirt over a pair of blue jeans and sneakers. His baseball cap matched the colour of his shirt. Tracey wore a pink top over black jeans. She was full of smiles.

In the second slide, Tracey showed a throwback photo with her father.

According to Tracey who is currently on vacation in Canada with her husband and children, she visited her father in Toronto where he is based.

"Came to visit my blood today, My Daddy , Mr S Boakye❤️. My twin. DON’T LAUGH AT ME ON THE SECOND SLID," he caption read.

Swipe below to see the photos as shared on Tracey's Instagram:

Tracey Boakye's fans react to photos with her father

The photos shared by Tracey Boakye excited many of the actress' followers. Some observed that Tracey resembled her father.

estheryeboa11 said:

Wow you look like daddy paaa ooo❤️❤️❤️

agyeiwaa1787 said:

Daddy’s photocopy ❤️

gloriaosarfo said:

Oh wow this is priceless Bless you♥️

charlotte.yankey.12 said:

Awww looking soo innocent but now you look troublesome ❤️❤️❤️

do__ra_ said:

Wofa Kojo and Yaa Asantewaa, greetings from Virginia

Tracey Boakye braids her 7-month-old son's hair

Meanwhile, Tracey Boakye recently got her followers drooling over her adorable baby's unique hairstyle.

The wealthy family are on another lavish vacation in Canada as they post lovely photos and video on social media.

Tracey Boakye and her husband inspired Ghanaians with their matching outfits as they made unforgettable memories

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh