Kumawood star Tracey Boakye has got her followers drooling over her adorable baby's unique hairstyle

The wealthy family are on another lavish vacation in Canada as they post lovely photos and video on social media

Tracey Boakye and her husband have inspired Ghanaians with their matching outfits as they make unforgettable memories

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her family shared shared videos from their luxurious vacation in Canada.

Tracey Boakye, Frank Badu Ntiamoah and Luxury Akwasi Ntiamoah rock designer outfits. Photo credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

The mother-of-three, husband and handsome baby boy have inspired Ghanaians with their designer outfit and footwear.

Tracey Boakye's second son rocks elegant hairstyle

Tracey Boakye's youngest son, Akwasi Ntiamoah is among the wealthy celebrity kids with high fashion sense.

He looked adorable in a white Burberry tee shirt and black Adidas trouses styled with white cute shoes.

The movie producer wore a stripped short-sleeve maxi shirt and denim jeans while rocking long cornrow hairstyle.

Watch the video below;

Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah visit the Niagra Waterfall

Ghanaian couple Tracey Boakye looked sporty in a Fendi long-sleeve sweatshirt and white pants while posing at the Niagra Waterfall.

She styled with look with yellow and black sneakers while admiring the beautiful scene.

Watch the video below;

Tracey Boakye looks fabulous in a green two-piece outfit in Canada

Ghanaian style influencer Tracey Boakye looked amazing as she flautnd her tights in a two-piece outfit styled with black sneakers.

Kumawood actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah wore a classy Louis Vuitton hoodie and denim jeans while carrying his first son in a designer baby carrier for the lovely family photoshoot.

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has reacted Tracey Boakye's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

gloriaosarfo stated:

❤️❤️❤️

exhibiting_mummys_recipes stated:

Last baby s3 sen? Wosi five ooo, sis enjoy yourself with the family, beautiful sis

Charitykwao stated:

Awwww. You’re serving a living God, ampa. God bless you

dora_ohemaa stated:

Am so poor that I don't even know where they are is that a plain or

Gifty.Debrah stated:

Victory over everything. I can watch this video all day. Safe travel, dear. ❤️❤️❤️

jamesameyaw_77 stated:

You will always be victorious, mummy 1❤️ # my family Tracey Boakye and Daddy Ntiamoah

scott_perkson stated:

God mother you have the best family Confort ….anyone would like to have

Tracey Boakye And Her Husband Look Stunning Together In White Shirts And Denim Jeans To Mark His Birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian businessman Frank Badu Ntiamoah who celebrated his Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Tracey Boakye has been uploaded photos of herself and her handsome husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah on social media.

The gorgeous movie director looked stunning in a short hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Tracey Boakye Rocks Classy Gym Wear While Her Husband Assists Her To Get Flat Tummy In New Workout Video

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, who motivated Ghanaians to stay fit their fitness video.

Tracey Boakye's husband helped the actress to lose postpartum weight after she gave birth to her third child in March 2023.

The cutest training video that was uploaded on Instagram has drawn criticism from several social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh