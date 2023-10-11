Tracey Boakye: Kumawood Actress Braids Her 7 Months Old Son's Hair, He Looks All Grown Up In Video
- Kumawood star Tracey Boakye has got her followers drooling over her adorable baby's unique hairstyle
- The wealthy family are on another lavish vacation in Canada as they post lovely photos and video on social media
- Tracey Boakye and her husband have inspired Ghanaians with their matching outfits as they make unforgettable memories
Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her family shared shared videos from their luxurious vacation in Canada.
The mother-of-three, husband and handsome baby boy have inspired Ghanaians with their designer outfit and footwear.
Tracey Boakye's second son rocks elegant hairstyle
Tracey Boakye's youngest son, Akwasi Ntiamoah is among the wealthy celebrity kids with high fashion sense.
He looked adorable in a white Burberry tee shirt and black Adidas trouses styled with white cute shoes.
The movie producer wore a stripped short-sleeve maxi shirt and denim jeans while rocking long cornrow hairstyle.
Watch the video below;
Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah visit the Niagra Waterfall
Ghanaian couple Tracey Boakye looked sporty in a Fendi long-sleeve sweatshirt and white pants while posing at the Niagra Waterfall.
She styled with look with yellow and black sneakers while admiring the beautiful scene.
Watch the video below;
Tracey Boakye looks fabulous in a green two-piece outfit in Canada
Ghanaian style influencer Tracey Boakye looked amazing as she flautnd her tights in a two-piece outfit styled with black sneakers.
Kumawood actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah wore a classy Louis Vuitton hoodie and denim jeans while carrying his first son in a designer baby carrier for the lovely family photoshoot.
Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has reacted Tracey Boakye's post
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter looks magnificent in white sleeveless corseted down designed with giant 3D flowers
gloriaosarfo stated:
❤️❤️❤️
exhibiting_mummys_recipes stated:
Last baby s3 sen? Wosi five ooo, sis enjoy yourself with the family, beautiful sis
Charitykwao stated:
Awwww. You’re serving a living God, ampa. God bless you
dora_ohemaa stated:
Am so poor that I don't even know where they are is that a plain or
Gifty.Debrah stated:
Victory over everything. I can watch this video all day. Safe travel, dear. ❤️❤️❤️
jamesameyaw_77 stated:
You will always be victorious, mummy 1❤️ # my family Tracey Boakye and Daddy Ntiamoah
scott_perkson stated:
God mother you have the best family Confort ….anyone would like to have
