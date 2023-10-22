Ghanaian rapper/singer Black Sherif and Nigerian singer Yemi Alade were spotted bonding at the 2023 Trace Awards and Festival

The duo stopped to exchange pleasantries and hinted at a collaboration to reach more audiences with their music

After the footage of their rare and brief meet-up emerged, fans reacted with excitement in the comments

Ghanaian rapper/singer Black Sherif and Nigerian singer Yemi Alade briefly exchanged pleasantries at the 2023 Trace Awards and Festival in Rwanda's capital, Kigali.

The festival, which kicked off on Friday, October 20, continued with the highlight award ceremony on Saturday, featuring music stars to celebrate the creativity and confidence of African and Afro-inspired music and culture.

Black Sherif and singer Yemi Alade meet at Trace Awards and Festival 2023. Photo credit: Ghkwaku/blacksherif.

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif and Yemi Alade were spotted exchanging pleasantries as they discussed working together. The two international artistes, known for their exceptional crafts, were captured in a video shared on Instagram by the Ghanaian blogger Ghkwaku.

Sharing the amazing clip of the celebrated entertainers, the blogger captioned the footage as:

"Blacko and Yemi Alade catching a vibe at the Trace Awards and festival."

Global music powerhouse and Afro-music tastemaker Trace commemorated its 20th anniversary with the Trace Awards & Festival launch.

Watch the video below:

Fans loved the rare moment between Blacko and Yemi Alade

Qkwame_escobar posted:

Black Sherif.

Sammy_Dier indicated:

This good for Africa. I love the vibe.

Luda_apparels mentioned:

Black now looks more like @adekunlegold, sure.

Alex-Danson indicated:

I love this because their song will be a massive hit.

Nhyiraba_kojo_sarkcess said:

Blackout the the whole wiase.

Nhyiraba_kojo_sarkcess indicated:

Ghana's next big thing.

Iaiam_ama_ghana posted:

Awww, our, Braigo.

Black Sherif wins Music Man of Year at EMY Africa Awards 2023

Still on Black Sherif, YEN.com.gh reported that the rapper, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif, emerged as the Music Man of the Year at the eighth EMY Africa Awards.

The 2023 edition happened at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, October 14.

EMY Africa Awards has celebrated the best in men's accomplishments across Ghanaian industries, communities, cultures and public service since its inception in 2016.

Meet Kojo Soboh the founder of EMY Africa Awards

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that EMY Africa Awards founder Kojo Soboh had quite an easy childhood and education due to his father's occupation as a mining geologist.

His father's work provided him and his family a comfortable existence, but the scion of the Soboh family would take a very different path.

Soboh wanted to unite and entertain people, which would later influence his path to becoming an entertainer and event producer.

