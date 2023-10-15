Ghanaian singer/rapper Black Sherif has been named Music Man of the Year at the eighth EMY Africa Awards

Ghanaian singer/rapper Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif, has been adjudged Music Man of the Year at the eighth EMY Africa Awards.

The 2023 edition happened at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, October 14.

Black Sherif wins Music Man of Year at EMY Africa Awards 2023.

Source: Instagram

EMY Africa Awards has celebrated the best in men's accomplishments across Ghanaian industries, communities, cultures and public service since its inception in 2016.

Aside from Black Sherif, former Ghanaian Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, Black Stars attacking midfielder Kudus, Media General's Beatrice Agyemang and Berla Mundi, actor Bill Asamoah, singer Mr Eazi and the artist Ibrahim Mahama were honoured for their achievements in the year under review.

JoyNews' Nathaniel Attoh and Nigerian actress/model Nancy Isime hosted this year's prestigious event inside the auditorium.

Emy Africa 2023 Red Carpet Looks: Mofe-Damijo, McBrown, Nancy Isime, Nana Akua Addo and other celebs

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Emy Africa Awards kicked off on October 14, 2023, and many celebrities from Nigeria, Ghana and across the African continent arrived on the red carpet in style.

YEN.com.gh has compiled photos and videos of how many of these celebrities slayed and dazzled in their various looks.

Ghana's all-time goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan, looked classy in a black suit, white shirt and a pair of black trousers.

Meet Kojo Soboh the founder of EMY Africa Awards

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that EMY Africa Awards founder Kojo Soboh had quite an easy childhood and education due to his father's occupation as a geologist in the mines.

His father's work provided him and his family a comfortable existence, but the scion of the Soboh family would take a very different path.

Soboh wanted to unite and entertain people, which would later influence his path to becoming an entertainer and event producer.

