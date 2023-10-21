Ghanaian lawyer Kojo Telfer Esq has delivered four photos to celebrate his call to the esteemed Ghana Bar

He was among more than 1,000 learners who participated in the Ghana School of Lainducation ceremony on Friday, October 20

Family, colleagues, and online users have commended him for emerging as the best student in Corporate and Commercial Practice

At the 60th Ghana School of Law induction of over 1,000 lawyers, Ghanaian Kojo Telfer Esq was named best student in Corporate and Commercial Practice.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to make his academic achievement known to his followers.

Ghanaian Kojo Telfer called to the Ghana Bar at 60th Ghana School of Law induction event. Photo credit: @KojoTelfer.

Source: Twitter

Lawyer Telfer accompanied his post with stunning pictures rocking his professional regalia while beaming for the lens.

He captioned the frames as: ''Officially Kojo J. Telfer Esq. BS.c, LL.B, QCL, LL.M (Candidate).

''Recipient of the best student in Corporate and Commercial Practice. Talk to me nice,'' he said on X.

His post has been seen over 62,000 times on the platform, where netizens lauded his hard work.

See the post below:

Folks commend Lawyer Telfer

After celebrating the milestone on X, people praised the lawyer.

@kaessuman said:

Congratulations.

@KodwoYalley indicated:

Congratulations, Joel Esq.

@YawSusu indicated:

You do well paa. Proud of you, my guy.

@fellowblackman commented:

Congratulations, Joel.

Source: YEN.com.gh