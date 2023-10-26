Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, in a video, played Shatta Wale's Freedom as he danced in the Leicester City dressing room

The video was taken after Leicester City's one-nil win at home against Sunderland, and the Ghanaian footballer was in good spirits

The midfielder has proven to be a big fan of Shatta Wale and has often been spotted jamming to his music

Ghanaian footballer Abdul Fatawu Issahaku shared a TikTok video of himself dancing to Shatta Wale's hit song Freedom in the Leicester City dressing room. This lively video was taken after Leicester City's one-nil victory at home against Sunderland on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, and it showed Issahaku's admirable enthusiasm.

Issahaku Abdul Fatawu dancing in Leicester City dressing room Photo Source: rising461

Source: TikTok

Leicester City's victory over Sunderland undoubtedly lifted the team's spirits, as they remained number one on the EFL Championship league table, and Issahaku's video perfectly captured the winning mood. The happy atmosphere in the dressing room was evident as the young midfielder showed off his dance moves while Freedom played in the background.

Issahaku's love for Shatta Wale's music is no secret, and this is not the first time he has shared his admiration for the acclaimed Ghanaian musician. The Ghanaian footballer has often been spotted enjoying Shatta Wale's songs, and Freedom seems to be a personal favourite. It is clear that Shatta Wale's music holds a special place in the footballer's heart.

Issahaku warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

YUSSIF PROMOTIONS wrote:

Big boy! your love for Shatta de be me pass

Ibrahim_Danlad said:

❤️✌️I love your energy bro, keep psuhing

Kinglord safo 10 commented:

Chairman himself! #Freedom

Issahaku gets teased by Ndidi

In another story, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, in a hilarious video, was spotted napping during a training session in the gym by teammate Wilfred Ndidi.

The Nigerian superstar started taking a video of the Ghanaian and teased him that he came all the way from Africa to sleep in training.

The hilarious banter between the two teammates made many social media users laugh as they admired their bond.

Source: YEN.com.gh