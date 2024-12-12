Ghanaian business mogul, Adwoa Jannis, got many people praising her husband after he gifted her a brand new Range Rover

The presentation was done at her birthday party, which was attended by loved ones and family members

Many people wished they had a partner like her husband, as they gushed over her expensive birthday gift

Omega Products CEO Mrs Princess Adwoa Jannis Acheampong received a luxury gift on her birthday from her husband.

Adwoa Jannis gets a Range Rover

At her birthday party and worship event, the business mogul looked gorgeous in a white star-studded gown that accentuated her fine curves.

Before her husband showed her the grand birthday gift, he gave her a neatly wrapped giant rose bouquet.

Guests at the birthday celebration gathered as her husband presented the brand-new Range Rover to her.

The luxury car gifted to Adwoa Jannis was placed on a red carpet and styled with a red ribbon and red balloons.

Video of Adwoa Jannis' car

Reactions to Adwoa Jannis' Range Rover gift

Many people in the comment section admired that her husband had gifted her a Range Rover for her birthday.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users regarding Adwoa Jannis' birthday party:

ohemaa_tinabae said:

"The woman is always laughing and smiling, I like her😍. Congrats 🎉🎊."

dede.yomo.7 said:

"Oh God I know I'm not a log... Eeii toy gun mpo abɔ me. Hmm, Congrats to her maybe mine is on the way coming."

kobby_twist678 said:

"Why is nobody talking about the looks of the woman."

#maadekuor said:

"They shouldn't come and tell us, she bought it herself and made her husband present it ooh.... haaa.... like I no go gree...😂😂😂😂😂."

felixkobbyboat said:

"Princess 👸 your smile is your make up, it light 💡 your beauty to higher level. Am very sure this smile make God bless you and I feel see it also make your husband love you deep. Keep it up 👍.Your smile is not fake at all. May God bless your husband. I don’t know u but I can feel u are a good person."

