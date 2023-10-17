Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Kinglord Safo, in a video, happily jammed to Shatta Wale's Don't Try, warming hearts on social media

The two Ghanaian footballers were in high spirits as they sang the 2016 hit with passion and vigour word for word

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the video were elated to see the footballers enjoying Shatta Wale's song and said it was good PR for him

Ghanaian football stars Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who currently plays for Leicester City, and Kinglord Safo, who also plays for SC-Praiense, brought smiles to the faces of Ghanaians after a jam session to Shatta Wale's hit song Don't Try went viral on social media.

Both Issahaku and Safo, hailing from Ghana, exhibited their passion for Ghanaian music as they enthusiastically sang along to Shatta Wale's 2016 hit. The pair were in high spirits as they sang the tune.

The video of their joyful jam session garnered thousands of views, likes, and shares on TikTok. Many Ghanaians took to the comment section to express their delight in witnessing the footballers' love and enthusiasm for Shatta Wale's music. Many people said it was a good way of promoting Ghanaian music.

Issahaku and Kinglord spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Akosua Achiaa Sm-Beyonce said:

One of my favorite song ooooo❤️✌️! We die in SM

Lucky Brandy commented:

@Shatta wale come and see self the love is deep❤️❤️❤️

brakofi reacted:

to be an SM is a calling..so we say 4lyf

shatta wale family said:

for life is our life, big up guys love what I'm seeing keep pushing our boss, I will follow u I want to see more video with shatta wale songs

Issahaku gets teased by Ndidi

In another story, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, in a hilarious video, was spotted napping during a training session in the gym by teammate Wilfred Ndidi.

The Nigerian superstar started taking a video of the Ghanaian and teased him that he came all the way from Africa to sleep in training.

The hilarious banter between the two teammates got many social media users laughing as they admired their bond.

