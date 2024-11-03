Talented Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch showed off her beautiful Halloween costume in pictures which she posted on social media

She opted for a vintage look as she wore a pair of tattered jeans, a white shirt, a jeans jacket and platform shoes

Many people talked about how gorgeous she looked in her outfit as they shared positive reviews in the comments

US-based Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch, took to social media to show off her Halloween costume, which was celebrated on Friday, November 1, 2024.

DJ Switch Shows Off Her Halloween Costume For 2024, Photos Leaves Many In Awe

DJ Switch's Halloween costume

The Talented Kids season 8 winner ditched the scary costumes, which were usually worn to celebrate Halloween for a more casual outfit.

In pictures, she wore a pair of tattered jeans, a white shirt, a jeans jacket and a jeans cap. She styled her look by wearing black platform shoes with white sneakers.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards' Best Young DJ of the Year winner noted that it was a vintage costume she decided to rock.

She then asked her millions of Instagram followers to guess where she was in the comment section.

"When You go VINTAGE for Halloween…Guess what era I am?"

Reactions to DJ Switch's Halloween costume

Many people in the comment section talked about how beautiful she looked in her vintage-themed Halloween costume.

Below are the lovely relations from social media users:

iamtimakumkum said:

"My baby ❤️"

official_lellyko said:

"Erica keep shining 🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌"

lil_loaded_03 said:

"Drip 💧 too hard 🔥girl 👧🇬🇭🎉"

dfw_tolz1 said:

"😍😍too drip"

DJ Switch's French cover of Jejereje

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, reacted to DJ Switch's French cover of his top charting song, Jejereje.

Responding to DJ Switch's video, the dancehall musician noted that her French version sounded good and proposed a collaboration.

Ghanaians were excited about Stonebwoy's willingness to collaborate with DJ Switch on the French cover.

