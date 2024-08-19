Black Sherif was at the University Of Mines And Technology, where he was billed to perform over the weekend

In a video that has surfaced from the event, the musician looked visibly irritated as a large crowd mobbed him and surrounded his car

The musician tried to convince the enthusiastic crowd to make way for the vehicle to pass, but the stubborn students did not head to his words

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif encountered a challenge during his visit to the University of Mines and Technology. Scheduled to perform over the weekend, Saturday, August 19, 2024, the musician faced a number of challenges.

The event quickly turned chaotic when a large crowd of students mobbed his vehicle.

Black Sherif gets met by large crowd during visit to UMAT in video.

A video circulating on social media shows the musician visibly distressed as he attempted to get through the sea of eager fans. Despite his efforts to persuade the crowd to clear a path for his vehicle, the students, driven by excitement, did not listen.

There was a lot of commotion during the actor's performance. It was reported that a young lady had an accident during the show, which prompted Black Sherif to leave the premises. The video ignited reactions from many Ghanaians.

Black Sherif gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

BABA BAILEY wrote:

"If u talk them go say ebi fan love😒 the person say Go back wanna no Dey mind am oh kurasi sem 😒"

Sqwitchalpha said:

"If he came with a police and someone was hurt this same people with spit his name and say many unfamiliar things to him."

Goodness wrote:

"Thanks to Kidi and black sherif for saving our ears from “It’s king paluta eeyyy"

GidiGod said:

"Blacko vex after one girl was shock and he comot"

Black Sherif helps street boys

Black Sherif was in a more cheerful mood when he blessed some street boys with money after they spotted him by the roadside with his vehicle.

The Kilos Milos hitmaker spotted the boys, who quickly moved to him to benefit from his kindness.

Black Sherif brought out money and shared it with the boys who fought hard for their share.

