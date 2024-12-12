Ghanaian draughts expert Abu National has declared himself the best in Africa following his recent success

The checkers player brushed aside his opponents in Kumasi to win the Otumfuo National tournament

Abu National has rejected the perception that draughts is a lazy man's job, insisting it's only smart people who play it

Ghanaian draughts player Abu National claims he is the best in Africa.

The Kumasi-based checkers player won the recent edition of the Droughts National Tournament hosted by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Abu National was presented with a certificate of merit, a trophy and an undisclosed amount of money for his success.

Reacting to his victory, Abu National claimed he is the best in Ghana and Africa while also sharing his experiences playing in other countries.

"Nobody beat me in Ghana and it is not just here but the whole of Africa," he said in a video shared on social media.

"When it comes to playing draughts in Ghana, the only name you hear is Abu National. When I went to Nigeria, I defeated all my opponents, and eventually, they had to cheat me," he added.

"I went to Ethiopia and defeated every player. I did the same in Zambia, so when it comes to draughts in Africa, there is no one. That is what God has blessed me with and thank you to everybody."

Draughts opens doors for Abu National

The vibrant checkers player disclosed that playing Draughts, which many people see as a lazy man's job, has opened many doors of opportunity for him, including meeting Orumfuo, the King of the Ashantis in Ghana.

"Some people insult us that it is a lazy man's job, but draught is a logical and strategic game. You need to be smart to be able to play it. It eases pressure on you and I am proud of the lifestyle I have earned from playing draught," he said.

"Through this, I have bought a Taxi, I have a manager, I have met prominent people, I even shook Otumfuo's hand because of draughts. So the perception that it is a lazy man's job is not right."

