Lil Win has bemoaned the toll of inflation after observing the rate at which the price of koko has been increasing

In a video on TikTok, LilWin complained bitterly about the quantity of GH¢8 worth of koko he bought at Adenta in Accra.

Ghana’s inflation rate fell to a 12-month low in September after a decline from 40.1 percent to 38.1 percent

Comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win is also feeling the bite of the economy given the biting inflation in the last year.

Ghanaian actor Lil Win drinking koko. Source: TikTok/@officiallilwinwezzy

Source: TikTok

"I swear by mother and the water I drink, the country is very hard, I swear by God. I never knew the economy is this hard."

Lil Win said the quantity he bought would have cost GH¢1 or GH¢2 in the recent past.

Fameye complains about the price and quantity of kooko

In another story, Fameye bought GH¢3 worth of porridge and was unsatisfied with the quantity he was served.

The musician, in a light-hearted manner, lamented about how hard Ghana was and showed the porridge, which was in a transparent plastic bag.

The funny video got folks laughing as they shared the same sentiments with Fameye and recounted similar experiences.

Lil Win to enter politics

Lil Win is eyeing Afigya Kwabere South parliamentary seat in the Ashanti Region.

Lil Win is planning to contest the Afigya Kwabere South seat as an independent candidate.

The actor said his decision to consider politics followed calls for leaders in his constituency.

Source: YEN.com.gh