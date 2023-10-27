The University of Ghana has benefited from a $1 million engineering sciences training centre from Toyota Ghana Company Limited

Toyota Ghana Company Limited has handed over a $1 million engineering sciences training centre to the University of Ghana, Legon, in Accra.

The centre is part of a deal signed between the university and the automobile company in 2016.

Toyota Ghana handed over a $1 million engineering sciences training centre to UG. Source: Twitter/@univers1057fm

Source: Twitter

Some notable features at the centre include a computer-aided design room and a 3-D printing machine for producing small parts designed by students for hands-on experience.

Toyota also donated a 33-seater Toyota Coaster bus to the university to transport students to and from the centre.

It also provides engineering equipment worth $2 million over 10 years and a $100,000 scholarship fund.

Source: YEN.com.gh