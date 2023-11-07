Lil Win, in a video, was captured dipping his bread in a cup of tea before eating it

The funny actor was busy enjoying his meal in the unconventional fashion while a young man giggled and teased him

Fans of the actor found the video humorous and said that they often ate tea and bread in that way as well

Ghanaian actor Lil Win had his fans in fits of laughter when he shared a video of him enjoying his breakfast in an unconventional way on TikTok. The actor was caught on camera dipping a piece of bread into a cup of tea before taking a bite.

In the video, Lil Win appeared to be enjoying his morning meal, completely unbothered by his unusual eating style. He calmly soaked his bread into the tea, then took a bite.

The young man who recorded the video could not contain his amusement as he watched Lil Win eat. He could be heard giggling and playfully teasing the actor for his unique eating approach. Lil Win, however, seemed unfazed and continued to enjoy his meal in his own way.

The video went viral on TikTok, sparking reactions from fans of the popular actor. Many found his eating style amusing and relatable. Some people shared that they also have tea and bread in a similar fashion. The practice is common among many Ghanaians, especially kids.

Lil Win gets peeps laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ABIZ empire said:

please leave my president alone

zCourteous Collino said:

my favourite way of drinking teaeat the way u go feel happy

BIGGS EBO WISEMAN reacted

My brother I still do that . I the feeling alone aswear

Lil Win eats beans

In another story, Lil Win, in a video he shared on his TikTok account, ate the Ghanaian delicacy beans and plantain, fondly called gobɛ.

In the video, the actor was seated on a chair and placed the bowl of food on a plastic bucket.

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the video were excited and admired the actor's humility.

