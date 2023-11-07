Stonebwoy and Sarkodie were among scores of Ghanaian musicians who performed at Tidal Rave Festival's 10th edition

It was reported that a member of Sarkodie's team disrupted Stonebwoy's sound during his performance

Stonebwoy's manager has confirmed that his microphone was interrupted but he still cannot point out who did

According to Stonebwoy's manager, Chief Stylz, Stonebwoy was billed to close the Tidal Rave Festival with a 45-minute performance.

However, coordination issues and unplanned performances from other billed artistes backstage pushed back Stonebwoy's performance.

Chief Stylz added that the producers came begging him to decrease Stonebwoy's set time to 30 minutes while his performance was in session.

DJ Mensah and Chief Stylz speak after Tidal Rave Festival incident Source: instagram/DJMensah, Instagram/ChiefStylz

Source: Instagram

DJ Mensah narrates his side of the story

At the just-ended Tidal Rave festival, Stonebwoy's microphone was turned off during his performance by a member reported to be on Sarkodie's team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Sarkodie's deejay, DJ Mensah, who recently earned a degree, was named to be among a number of people backstage berating Stonebwoy's manager for exceeding his performance duration.

According to DJ Mensah, he was heckled by Chief Stylz after complaining about Stonebwoy's performance duration, leading to a situation in which security had to intervene.

"He had his hand on my neck with the other fist ready to punch," DJ Mensah narrated what led to Stonebwoy's performance mishap.

Stonebwoy's manager maintained that while nothing physical happened between Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, the microphone going off immediately before Sarkodie's manager walked on stage sent the wrong signal.

Netizens react after Sarkodie's DJ and Stonebwoy's manager face off on radio

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on accounts from both teams.

@ArthurKwabs opined

You come on the radio and pretend to be a victim, yet you are the cause of everything. You try to punch someone; come on, claim someone goofed, yet you are the Big Goofer.

@mrcarlday remarked

listen well , the organizers told them at the first place that every artiste have 45mins and every artiste arrange his songs up to the end of the time So when you can later to tell the manager to cut off in 30mins , whiles the Artiste is already on stage .

@_nUggs__ added

But honestly, only the organizers have the power to cut someone off, not another artist and his associates.

Man attends Tidal Rave to find his girlfriend's snatcher

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the just-ended Tidal Rave Festival also saw a young man come to the show looking for "Richey," a man who snatched his girlfriend last year.

His quest went viral, as he walked through the mammoth crowd with a placard that read, "Where Richey Dey."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh