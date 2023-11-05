Dancehall star Stonebwoy's team is upset over events at the 2023 Tidal Rave Festival

Dancehall star Stonebwoy's team is upset over the organisation of the Tidal Rave Festival at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

Gerrald Israel, a member of Stonebwoy's team, said the dancehall star had been disrespected after his time on stage was cut short.

Stonebwoy performed at the 2023 Tidal Rave.

Source: Facebook

In a post on Facebook, Israel said the treatment of Stonebwoy was tarnishing the reputation of the music industry.

"It is unacceptable for anyone, not even an artist's DJ, to attempt to cut another artist's performance. This blatant DISRESPECT towards STONEBWOY shouldn't be condoned."

He explained that Stonebwoy arrived at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel at 10:12 PM, two hours before his scheduled performance from 12:15 AM to 1:00 AM.

However, the organisers communicated a change in the running order, delaying his performance by an hour.

He finally took the stage at 1:27 AM, intending to perform for 45-50 minutes, but Israel said within 30 minutes, Sarkodie's crew halted Stonebwoy's performance by instructing his DJ to stop playing.

Earlier, rapper Sarkodie reacted to reports that his manager disrupted Stonebwoy's Tidal Rave performance.

Sarkodie tweeted some criticism at media outlet GhanaWeb after it published reports deemed misleading.

Stonebwoy performed in Ghana for the first time after his 5th Dimension album concert.

