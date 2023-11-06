A young man has been roaming the Legon campus looking for a man who stole his girlfriend at Tidal Rave

In a video, the man entered the hostel room of some students looking for the man, holding a placard and furiously complaining

The video stirred funny reactions on social media, with many netizens making jest of the young man's heartbreak

A heartbroken young man has been causing a stir at the University of Ghana campus in his quest to find someone he calls Richey.

He claimed that this individual allegedly stole his girlfriend during the Tidal Rave beach festival, which took place on Saturday, November 6, 2023, after he spent GH¢200 on tickets.

In a video that has gone viral, the distressed young man could be seen storming a hostel room shared by some students, angrily searching for the elusive Richey. He carried a placard with "Where Richey Dey?" written on it. His demeanour was marked by frustration and disappointment.

The video, which was shared on TikTok by one of the ladies in the hostel room he entered, quickly captured the attention of social media users and sparked humorous reactions. Many Ghanaians took to the comment section to poke fun at the heartbroken young man's search for his rival.

Heartbroken young sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user8602740479781 said:

eei this Richie thing is becoming serious oo

Justice Kwame Arhin commented:

21 century you dey come fight man sake of woman hmmm.

BHIG RHOSSEY wrote:

The way the gals Dey laugh edey pain me pass like dem Dey tease am

Icon❤️ reacted:

So made in Ghana be the Richey guy eii

Young lady gets brokenhearted

In an older story, a sad Ghanaian lady got many talking after a video of her surfaced on social media.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the emotional lady, identified as Hamdia, was being consoled by a lady to no avail.

Netizens who saw the video had some words of encouragement for the young woman.

