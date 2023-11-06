The elder brother of Selinam Mortey is unhapppy with recent comments being made after Presec won the NSMQ

He said the move by some people to belittle the hardwork of his younger brother will not be accepted

Many people who saw the post agreed with Selasie over his decision to defend his brother

Selasie Komla Mortey has expressed displeasure over recent happenings in the wake of Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (Presec) winning the NSMQ at the expense of Achimota School and OWASS.

Selasie who represented Presec in 2019 in a post on X said even though he had refrained from talking about issues pertaining to the NSMQ, one thing he would not allow to go was for people to downplay the role his brother played in helping Presec win the NSMQ.

Although he failed to specify what might have prompted his reaction, he expressed readiness to defend his brother on that subject matter.

"NSMQ nibbies dier I tato specifylk say I retire but paa say you go come invalidate ma kiddie bro ein efforts dier lai lai," the post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post had gathered over 139,000 views and 29 comments.

Ghanaians react to the statement by Selasise

Many netizens who reacted to the post lashed out people trying to downplay the hard work of Selinam in the NSMQ.

@KTK9023 indicated:

If you have another brother direct him to Opoku ware just for one win p3 na drought Wei 33hu...Your family go be fun waa 2 nsmq legends from one mother.

@Whoo_Is_Samwell wrote:

Nobody go fit invalidate your bro. We all saw them. They were too good to be handled

@MaxwellKojoAck1 added:

Boss don’t take this personal but your team be yawa

@adonaiaddo

the boy try. Stephen is greater tho.

Selinam vowed to win the NSMQ

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Selinam Mortey fulfilled a prophecy he made while in junior high school.

His mother, Elizabeth Mortey, Selinam's older brother, Selassie Mortey, represented PRESEC in 2019, narrowly missing the trophy to Augusco by just 5 points.

She said Selinam, who was in JHS 2, at the time, prophesied that he would attend PRESEC and emerge victorious in the competition, inspired by his brother's miss.

