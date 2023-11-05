Leading Ghanaian music acts Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Efya delighted fans at the Tidal Rave Festival 10th edition

This year’s festival, dubbed The New Rave, took place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel

YEN.com.gh has compiled videos showing the impressive and spectacular performances by some of the headline entertainers

Ghanaian musicians thrilled fans with energetic performances when they mounted the stage at the 2023 Tidal Rave Festival at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on Saturday, November 4.

The rapper Sarkodie, the dancehall star Stonebwoy, Efya, and other top-tier singers put on spectacular shows for their fans.

When Sarkodie ascended the stage, he performed some of his best songs, including Country Side, which received a positive response from the enthusiastic crowd.

Stonebwoy and Efya went all out to thrill their fans with memorable performances, which included a combination of impressive dance moves.

In videos seen by YEN.com.gh, the entertainers, surrounded by thousands of like-minded fans who shared their enthusiasm, charged the atmosphere with unforgettable performances.

The show-stopping acts included special effects and other elements that created a truly immersive experience for fans.

The moment King Sarkodie dropped Country Side at @tidalravefestival 2023

Stonebwoy delivers incredible dance moves

Songstress Efya Nokturnal got the fans singing at the @tidalravefestival 2023 at the La Palm Beach Hotel

Stonebwoy and Gyakie thrill South Africans with hyper performances

YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that Stonebwoy thrilled fans in South Africa with an energetic performance.

The internationally recognised dancehall star was joined by fellow Ghanaian star Gyakie for a fun performance at the one-day pop-up event called Road To Afrochella, held on October 30 at Altitude Beach.

The event served as a build-up to the main Afrochella Festival in Accra from December 28. Ghana was heavily represented in South Africa by headliner Stonebwoy, who performed some of his hit songs to the delight of his South African fans.

