Popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown shared a beautiful moment on her TikTok page that had fans showering her with love. In a cheerful video, the actress was seen strolling down the roadside, looking extremely happy as she casually purchased a coconut from a roadside vendor.

Ghanaian Actress Buys Coconut By The Roadside photo Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: TikTok

The video captured the actress, wearing a long white skirt paired with a blue shirt, looking classy and stylish. Her smile and carefree demeanour warmed the hearts of many netizens as she moved along the street with joy.

Fans could not help but express their admiration in the comment section of the video, praising McBrown for her elegance and grace. Many pointed out how they loved her free-spirited and humble nature.

Fans admire McBrown

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Khadijahtul kubra❤️❤️ said:

Nana like coconut paaaa who else notice

ABENA❤️ wrote:

My prayer is to meet you one day mommy

user8186512620873 reacted:

May God continue to bless you for mother Ghana

ABYZLYN BAE commented:

u always shine like morning Star ✨ we love mommy

anita_official said:

awww my pretty mummyendless love for you mum

Sweetie Kodua Pamela commented:

I always in ur profile to see if you hav post new video I lov u saaaaa mummy

McBrown and Black Sherif bond in video

In another story, Black Sherif was a guest on Nana Ama McBrown's flagship night-time programme Onua Showtime.

In the video, Black Sherif can be heard calling Nana Ama Mcbrown "Ma" as he bid her farewell from the show.

The video has warmed the hearts of many netizens, who shared their two cents about Nana Ama Mcbrown's openness.

Source: YEN.com.gh