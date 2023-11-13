Black Sherif was a guest on Nana Ama McBrown's flagship night-time programme Onua Showtime

In the video, Black Sherif can be heard calling Nana Ama Mcbrown "Ma" as he bid her farewell from the show

The video has warmed the hearts of many netizens, who shared their two cents about Nana Ama Mcbrown's openness

Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown was spotted with Black Sherif after the latest episode of her Onua Showtime.

Black Sherif who was a guest on the show had finished performing a number of his hits songs and his brand new song "Oh No"

In the short video published online, Nana Ama McBrown was seen in a cerebral moment with Black Sherif, as she bids him farewell after the show.

Nana Ama McBrown and Black Sherif after Onua Showtime Photo source: Instagram/KobbyKyeitheblogger, Tiktok/KobbyKyeiTheblogger

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown bids Black Sherif farewell with a warm hug

Every now and then, Nana Ama McBrown's lovable personality comes to bear, especially on her weekly Onua Showtime programme.

Last Sunday's episode which aired on November 12, 2023, saw interact with Nana Ama McBrown about several topics from his love for outfits from Kantamanto and his approach to working in the studio.

As the 21-year-old BET winner left the show, Nana Ama McBrown gave Black Sherif some words of encouragement as they both talked about meeting again at her house.

This conversation akin to what most mothers and their sons share from time to time impressed many netizens who see Nana Ama McBrown to be a mother for younger entertainers like Black Sherif.

Nana Ama McBrown and Black Sherif have awed many netizens with the video of them together

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they compliment Nana Ama McBrown

Enamk wrote:

mother for all

Sir.Ben ‍✈️ said:

Ghana’s favorites in one picture

JessiVan remarked:

So sweet love u two

Chrisnaya Gh exclaimed:

my two fav celebs

Black Sherif visits Chief Imam after his winning BET award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Black Sherif as he called on his spiritual leader and the 104-year-old National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Nuhu Osman Sharubutu at his residence in Accra.

In the video, the Black Sherif was seen at the feet of the eminent spiritual leader receiving his prayers together with other Muslims gathered in worship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh