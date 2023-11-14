Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has proven to her fans that she is versatile as she washed her clothes with her bare hands in a viral video.

The fashion icon, who has consistently left social media stunned with her looks, wore a stylish dress as she performed a simple house chore.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah slays in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah looked classy in flawless makeup and an elegant long hairstyle while rocking black Fendi sandals.

In the viral video, the 39-year-old was seen washing a white outfit in a big rubber bucket while smiling beautifully for the cameras.

Watch the video below;

Jackie Appiah looked effortlessly chic in a long white shirt

For this photoshoot, Ghanaian style influencer Jackie Appiah looked smoking hot in a white long-sleeve designer shirt and black pants.

While flaunting her green Hermes bag, she wore a beautiful jewellery set designed by French luxury brand Van Cleef & Arpels.

Check out the photo below;

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's video as she washes her clothes with her hands

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Maeyblak stated:

@jackieappiah that smile is so cute.

mavisfrimpong2 stated:

Lol, while the Washing machine is available

kekeli_akosua stated:

@mavisfrimpong2 Not everyone has a machine, and the product is for everyone. So she’s only telling the people without machines that they're safe using it.

mariam__sc stated:

@mavisfrimpong2 lol can you afford to get one?

Weapgee stated:

Her smiles tho

pweats_ stated:

Is she making a phone call at the same time while washing??

vonny_km7 stated:

She uses only the washing machine, so leave her

Jackie Appiah Looks Fantastic In A Stylish White Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah's stunning dress at one of her friends' opulent wedding ceremonies in the US.

The 39-year-old looked splendid in perfect makeup, a long, glossy haircut, and a long-sleeved dress for her photo shoot.

Social media users commented on Jackie Appiah's look as she continued to inspire them with her looks.

Jackie Appiah Proudly Shows Off Her Bare Face While Meditating In Plush Mansion

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who encouraged her fans to meditate more regularly.

The affluent actress shared a video of herself wearing a casual ensemble at her plush mansion.

Award-winning Ghanaian actor and male style icon Ghanaian star TooSweet Annan has commented on Jackie Appiah's video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh