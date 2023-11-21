Jackie Appiah and Mercy Johnson, in a video linked up and excited fans as they danced to Phyno's 'Do I' tune

The video was shared by Mercy Johnson on her TikTok page, and fans were particularly stunned by Jackie's energetic dance, given her cool personality

Many people were happy to see the two movie stars bond and recalled fond memories of them

Ghanaian actresses Jackie Appiah and Nigerian screen goddess Mercy Johnson, in a viral video, joined forces, showing off their dance moves to the rhythmic beats of Phyno's hit tune, 'Do I.'

Mercy Johnson And Jackie Appiah Photo Source: mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: TikTok

The energetic dance video was shared by Mercy Johnson on her TikTok page and quickly became a viral sensation, leaving fans in awe of the unexpected display of energy from the usually composed Jackie Appiah.

The TikTok clip, which garnered thousands of views within hours, featured the dynamic duo having a good time. Fans were treated to a side of Jackie Appiah rarely seen as she effortlessly matched steps with Mercy Johnson. The chemistry between the two actresses was impressive, putting smiles on the faces of netizens.

Fans shared their delight at witnessing the two beloved movie stars bonding in such a carefree manner. Many people reminisced about past Ghana-Naija movie collaborations which featured the two.

Jackie Appiah and Mercy Johnson win hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

MONTANA said:

Why are y’all surprised about Jackie ? Person wey Dey roll with popcaan go Jackie we love you

R E A L J A Y commented:

I think this is Jackie Appiah’s lookalike

Selikem reacted:

Mercy don go spoil our innocent Jackie Appiah

Lindy said:

eiiiiish so jackie appiah can do dis

@SueBapu 1 said:

Is that Jackie appiah or my eyes are deceiving me mercy what are you doing to her she looks so innocent

Jackie Appiah washing clothes

In another story, Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has been seen washing her clothes with her bare hands in a viral video.

The mother-of-old looked gorgeous in a fashionable ensemble and designer footwear to complete her look.

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's video, admiring her flawless beauty.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh