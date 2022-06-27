It was a glamourous display of luxurious vehicles at the 30th birthday party of singer Hajia4Real

Different cars like Lamborghini, Range Rover, Toyota Land Cruiser, Bentley and Rolls Royce were spotted on the premises of the venue for the party

Hajia4Real turned 30 over the weekend and she celebrated in grand style, with a lot of celebrities turning up for the party

Different cars were on display at the just-ended birthday party of singer Mona Faiz Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Real. The glitz and glamour that surrounded the event have got Ghanaians buzzing, tweeting, commenting and chatting.

From the vast number of t celebrities that trooped into the Deicon Event Centre to the fleet of cars that made grand entrances, one cannot help but appreciate the party's extravagance.

From Kuami Eugene's customized Chevrolet Camaro to the birthday girl's Rolls Royce, there were varieties of plush vehicles such as a Lamborghini Aventador, Range Rover Vogue, Toyota Landcruiser ZX and a Bentley Continental GT.

Socialite Hajia4Real turned 30 over the weekend and it was a sight to behold. It was a star-studded event which was attended by celebrities like Fella Makafui, Stonebwoy, Gyakie, Shatta Bundle, Dancegod Lloyd, Okyeame Kwame, as well as the CEO of Quick Holdings, Mr Nii Armah Quaye.

There were performances from the Enjoyment president D-Black, Camidoh and Stonebwoy to liven the atmosphere.

