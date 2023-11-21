Nana Ama McBrown, in an adorable video, stood with her stepson as they attended a charity event

In the video, the actress lovingly brushed off the dirt from the young man's dress and made sure his outfit was well-positioned on his body

Many Ghanaians who saw the video marvelled at how much the young boy had grown and praised McBrown for being a lovely stepmother

Renowned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, in an adorable video, warmed hearts as she attended a recent charity event with her stepson. The video captured the actress's affection for the boy, ensuring every detail of his outfit was perfect for the occasion.

Nana Ama McBrown and stepson Photo Source: esigyanwahtv

Source: TikTok

In the footage, McBrown's caring nature was on full display as she brushed off specks of dirt from her stepson's shirt, exemplifying the warmth and nurturing spirit that has become synonymous with her name.

Ghanaians who came across the video were quick to marvel at the heartening scene, expressing their admiration for McBrown's role as a stepmother. Many could not help but comment on how much the young boy had grown.

The video, shared widely on social media, attracted a flood of positive comments from fans who praised McBrown for her remarkable parenting skills.

McBrown and step son warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Future billionaire said:

She how she bond with maxwell kids do you think they will divorce cus of the kid it will be different. The kids are now grown he did soo well

Lady Dee commented:

He is a man now.. Wow

Nanasamera reacted:

Nana is such a lovely woman ❤️❤️❤️

Sir.Ben ‍✈️ said:

Look at the way she’s treating her step son, so lovely some nkurasefo Mmaa will treat their step kids as If they are at war with them

McBrown visits kids' store

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, rode a kids' toy vehicle when she visited a toy store, warming hearts on social media.

The happy actress roamed the corridors of the store in the vehicle with a wide smile on her face.

She shared the video on her TikTok page, and fans took to the comment section to express their admiration for her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh