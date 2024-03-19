Too Much, in a TikTok video, hilariously lamented about life in London, stating that he missed Ghana because he could not freely urinate in public

The actor said that, unlike in Ghana, in London, it is impossible to urinate by the roadside when the urge arises in public

He mentioned that this made him miss Ghana a lot, and hence, he wants to go back to his country as soon as possible

Popular Ghanaian actor Too Much of Junka Town fame humorously expressed his desire to return to his homeland, Ghana.

Junka Town actor Too Much Photo Source: toomuchpampii

The actor, currently residing in London, cited the city’s strict public urination laws as the primary reason for his homesickness.

Too Much took to TikTok to share his experiences in London. In the video, he lamented the inability to freely urinate in public, a contrast to what he was accustomed to back home in Ghana.

The actor’s confession has sparked funny reactions online, with many finding humour in his predicament.

He further expressed his longing for Ghana, stating that his situation made him miss home a lot. He mentioned wanting to go back to his country as soon as possible. In the comments section of the video, Ghanaians made funny comments.

Too Much gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user6748122508613 said:

I guess he is just joking. But if he is not, then let me say this is the type of people free SHS was established

BODY POWER reacted:

That is why our country called Ghana is not clean

johnmensah867 said:

last this thing happens to me i was even about to cry

user8439877744503 reacted:

lowkey he is happy to b at london ooo, freefoeva come n c network

Kalybos and wife in London

In another story, Kalybos and his wife, Antwiwaa, in a video shared on TikTok, spent time abroad and twinned in matching outfits.

In the video, the adorable pair could be seen holding hands as they wore orange sweaters, blue jeans and boots.

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were excited to see the recently wed couple having a good time.

