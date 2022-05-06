90s actresses: 20 unforgettable TV and movie female actresses famous in the 90s

The 1990s were one of the most revolutionary eras in television history. During this time, most networks upped their game to provide high-quality content. Network competition was at an all-time high, and the internet era was dawning. As a result, if you grew up during this period, you must have seen some of the best TV shows, such as La Femme Nikita and ER. But, have you ever wondered what happened to these 90s female actresses? Learn everything you can about 90s actresses at the top of their game.

Julia Roberts, Lindsay Lohan and Sharon Stone.

Source: Getty Images

Over the decade, several now-iconic actresses moulded trends and changed the landscape of 90s TV and film. These female actors starred in some of the decade's most well-known flicks, winning over fans and establishing their place in television and movie history.

20 iconic film and TV 90s actresses

The 1990s were a watershed time in Hollywood, with many of the most well-known actresses establishing their careers. Find out about 20 iconic women movie stars that you may have forgotten about below.

1. Sharon Stone

Actress Sharon Stone visits Dolce & Gabbana's boutique during the fifth day of the Milan Fashion Week Women's Fall Winter Collection 2022. Milan (Italy), February 26th, 2022

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sharon Vonne Stone

Sharon Vonne Stone Date of birth: 10 March 1958

10 March 1958 Age: 64 years (as of 2022)

64 years (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Years active: 1976 – present

Sharon Stone is among the hot actresses from the 90s. The starlet had a prolific career in the 80s that peaked in the 90s. According to People, Sharon became a household name in the early 90s after a stellar performance in Basic Instinct. Her role as Catherine Trammell earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a motion picture.

Her other prominent appearances in the 1990s include Casino (1995), Silver (1993), The Specialist (1994), Sphere (1998), The Mighty (1998), and The Muse (1999).

2. Beverley Mitchell

Beverley Mitchell arrives at the World Premiere Of Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" at El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Beverley Ann Mitchell

Beverley Ann Mitchell Date of birth: 22 January 1981

22 January 1981 Age: 41 years (as of 2022)

41 years (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Years active: 1984 – present

Do you remember 7th Heaven? You can acknowledge that Lucy Camden was an iconic character if you do. The role was played by Beverley Mitchell, an American actress and country music singer.

Beverley is among the pretty celebrities of the 90s. Her role in 7th Heaven cements her place among the top actresses of her generation.

3. Andrea Barber

Andrea Barber attends Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 23, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Andrea Laura Barber

Andrea Laura Barber Date of birth: 3 July 1976

3 July 1976 Age: 45 years (as of 2022)

45 years (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Years active: 1982 – present

Full House was another show that ruled the screens in the 90s. Among the sitcom cast was Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler. The show aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995 and garnered a cult following.

Where is Kimmy from Full House now? According to The List, the star is involved in counselling and medication. Also, Andrea has appeared in various Hollywood projects, including a Nickelodeon series, That Girl Lay Lay.

4. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston poses in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jennifer Joanna Aniston

Jennifer Joanna Aniston Date of birth: 11 February 1969

11 February 1969 Age: 53 years (as of 2022)

53 years (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Years active: 1987 – present

Why was Jennifer Aniston famous in the 90s? According to CheatSheet, the star became famous due to her role as Rachael Green on Friends. The show was a commercial success and garnered many fans worldwide. In addition, her popularity was immense to the extent that Jennifer influenced the fashion scene.

5. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan attends DailyMail.com & DailyMailTV Holiday Party with Flo Rida on December 6, 2017, at The Magic Hour in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lindsay Dee Lohan

Lindsay Dee Lohan Date of birth: 2 July 1986

2 July 1986 Age: 35 years (as of 2022)

35 years (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Years active: 1989 – present

According to ELLE, Lindsay began her career in 1989 as a child model with Ford Models. She was three years at the time. Her meteoric rise continued through the early 90s when she appeared in various TV commercials, including Jell-O with Bill Cosby.

Her breakout came in 1998 when she featured in Disney's 1998 family comedy The Parent Trap, where she played the dual roles of twins.

6. Neve Campbell

Neve Campbell attends the "Castle In The Ground" premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 05, 2019, in Toronto, Canada.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Neve Adrianne Campbell

Neve Adrianne Campbell Date of birth: 3 October 1973

3 October 1973 Age: 48 years (as of 2022)

48 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Years active: 1989 – present

According to IMDb, Neve Campbell is among the top thriller actresses from the 90s. Her role as Sidney Prescott in Wes Craven's horror flick Scream in 1996 brought her mainstream success. However, the star had already appeared in other productions before 1996. Some of them include Party of Five (1994) and Are You Afraid of the Dark? (1994) and The Dark (1993).

7. Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart attends the 4th Annual GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie's Fund at Hollywood Palladium on April 3, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart Date of birth: 18 April 1976

18 April 1976 Age: 46 years (as of 2022)

46 years (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Years active: 1985 – present

According to Glamour, Melissa's name is synonymous with the title of teen star. She was iconic in the 90s featuring on the 1991 Nickelodeon sitcom Clarissa Explains It All. Her other roles include starring in the ABC series Sabrina, the Teenage Witch in 1996.

8. Alyson Hannigan

Alyson Hannigan visits SiriusXM Studios on January 30, 2020, in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alyson Lee Hannigan

Alyson Lee Hannigan Date of birth: 24 March 1974

24 March 1974 Age: 48 years (as of 2022)

48 years (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Years active: 1986 – present

Many Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans remember Alyson as the sidekick who supported Buffy Summers. IMDb states that the starlet got her breakout role in the flick My Stepmother Is An Alien in 1988. However, her role as Willow Rosenberg in the 1997 TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer cemented her as a fan favourite.

9. Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mayim Chaya Bialik

Mayim Chaya Bialik Date of birth: 12 December 1975

12 December 1975 Age: 46 years (as of 2022)

46 years (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Years active: 1987 – present

Mayim Chaya Bialik is an American actress, game show host, and author who starred in the NBC comedy Blossom (1991 to 1995). She predominantly did vocal work for cartoons between 1995 and 2005, including The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest, Disney's Recess and Kim Possible, Cartoon Network's Johnny Bravo, and Nickelodeon's Hey Arnold!

She is best known for her role on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory as neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler.

10. Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson attends Showtime's FYC Event and Premiere for "The First Lady" at DGA Theater Complex on April 14, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Gillian Leigh Anderson

Gillian Leigh Anderson Date of birth: 9 August 1968

9 August 1968 Age: 53 years (as of 2022)

53 years (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Years active: 1983 – present

When you talk about the 90s TV series, one show will be mentioned: The X-Files. The series aired from 1993 to 2002 and was credited for its storyline, cast and characters. Do you remember FBI Special Agent Dana Scully? American actress Gillian Anderson played the role.

According to Screenrant, Gillian's X-Files TV role was her breakout one and is regarded by fans as one of her best.

11. Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel visits the SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jessica Claire Timberlake

Jessica Claire Timberlake Date of birth: 3 March 1982

3 March 1982 Age: 40 years (as of 2022)

40 years (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Years active: 1991 – present

According to People, Jessica rose to fame starring in the TV series 7th Heaven from 1996 to 2003 as Mary Camden. In 1997, Biel debuted her feature film as Peter Fonda's granddaughter in the critically acclaimed drama Ulee's Gold.

She co-starred in I'll Be Home for Christmas with Jonathan Taylor Thomas as his character's love interest in the spring of 1998.

12. Tiffani-Amber Thiessen

Tiffani Thiessen attends The 12th Annual Television Academy Honors at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 30, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tiffani Amber Thiessen

Tiffani Amber Thiessen Date of birth: 23 January 1974

23 January 1974 Age: 48 years (as of 2022)

48 years (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Years active: 1989 – present

Tiffani Amber is best known for her appearances as Kelly Kapowski on NBC's Saved by the Bell (1989–1993) and Valerie Malone on Fox's Beverly Hills, 90210 (1994–1998). In addition, she starred in several films, including Speedway Junky (1999), From Dusk till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (1999), Love Stinks (1999), and The Ladies Man (2000).

13. Keri Russell

Keri Russell attends the for your consideration Series Finale oF FX's "The Americans" held at Saban Media Center on May 30, 2018, in North Hollywood, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Keri Lynn Russell

Keri Lynn Russell Date of birth : 23 March 1976

: 23 March 1976 Age: 46 years (as of 2022)

46 years (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Years active: 1991 – present

Keri Lynn Russel is an American actress renowned for the drama series Felicity (1998-2002). She also appeared on Disney's channel Mickey Mouse Club (1991), Honey: I Blew Up the Kid (1992), Boy Meets World (1993) and Married… with Children (1995).

14. Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sarah Michelle Prinze

Sarah Michelle Prinze Date of birth: 14 April 1977

14 April 1977 Age: 45 years (as of 2022)

45 years (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Years active: 1981 – present

Sarah began her career in the 1980s, appearing in the TV flick, An Invasion of Privacy (1983). In the 90s, her career started to pick, and she was cast in A Woman Named Jackie as young Jacqueline Bouvier. She rose to prominence in the 90s when she appeared in the TV series All My Children (1993-1995) as Kendall Hart.

But her breakout role happened in 1997 when she was cast as Buffy Summers in the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Sarah earned five Teen Choice Awards, a Saturn Award and a Golden Globe Award nomination.

15. Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty arrives at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Shannen Maria Doherty

Shannen Maria Doherty Date of birth : 12 April 1971

: 12 April 1971 Age: 51 years (as of 2022)

51 years (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Years active: 1981 – present

According to The People, Shannen Doherty is considered the iconic bad girl of the 90s. Nonetheless, Shannen rose to prominence in the 1990s, playing Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 1994 and Prue Halliwell on Charmed from 1998 to 2001.

16. Mara Wilson

Actress Mara Wilson attends The Secret Society Of The Sisterhood at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever on January 31, 2018, in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mara Elizabeth Wilson

Mara Elizabeth Wilson Date of birth: 24 July 1987

24 July 1987 Age: 34 years (as of 2022)

34 years (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Years active: 1993 – present

Mara Elizabeth Wilson rose to international recognition as a child actor in the 1990s. She gained notoriety as a kid for her role as Natalie Hillard in Mrs Doubtfire (1993) and later as Susan Walker in Miracle on 34th Street (1994).

Her most prominent roles include Matilda Wormwood in Matilda (1996) and Anabel Greening in A Simple Wish (1997). She quit acting in 2000 and is now a writer.

17. Amanda Bynes

Actress Amanda Bynes arrives at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards at Universal Studios' Gibson Amphitheatre on June 5, 2011, in Universal City, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Amanda Laura Bynes

Amanda Laura Bynes Date of birth: 3 April 1986

3 April 1986 Age: 36 years (as of 2022)

36 years (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Years active: 1993 – 2010

Amanda Laura Bynes is an American actress who rose to popularity in television and film during the 1990s and 2000s. She debuted as a child actress on Nickelodeon's sketch comedy series All That (1996–2000). However, the Amanda Show (1999–2002), for which she received multiple honours, was the starlet's big break.

18. Mackenzie Rosman

Actress Mackenzie Rosman and actor Tyler Hoechlin ride in the 2005 Hollywood Christmas Parade on November 27, 2005, in Hollywood, California.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mackenzie Rosman

Mackenzie Rosman Date of birth: 28 December 1989

28 December 1989 Age: 32 (as of 2022)

32 (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Years active: 1996 – 2013

Mackenzie Rosman is an American actress best known for her role as Ruthie Camden in the long-running drama series 7th Heaven on WB. In addition, the actress played Molly MacLemore in the 1998 film Gideon.

19. Bridget Fonda

Bridget Fonda participates in a group discussion during the "Three Generations of Fonda on Film" benefit at the Woodruff Arts Center on May 13, 2008, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bridget Jane Fonda Elfman

Bridget Jane Fonda Elfman Date of birth: 27 January 1964

27 January 1964 Age: 58 years (as of 2022)

58 years (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Years active: 1969 – 2002

Bridget Jane Fonda Elfman is one of the forgotten 90s actresses. Fonda is best recognised for her work in The Godfather III (1990), Single White Female (1992), Singles (1992), Point of No Return (1993), It Could Happen to You (1994), and Jackie Brown (1997).

20. Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts attends the GASLIT World Premiere on April 18, 2022, in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Julia Fiona Roberts

Julia Fiona Roberts Date of birth: 28 October 1967

28 October 1967 Age: 54 years (as of 2022)

54 years (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Years active: 1987 – present

According to CBR, Julia Roberts is among the most bankable stars of the 90s. The actress is well-known for her prominent parts in films ranging from romantic comedies and dramas to thrillers and action movies. Julia's career took off in the 1990s when she starred in Pretty Woman, which grossed $464 million worldwide.

She went on to star in many hit films, including Sleeping with the Enemy (1991), Hook (1991), The Pelican Brief (1993), My Best Friend's Wedding (1997), and Notting Hill (1999).

Who was the prettiest woman in the 90s?

According to CheatSheet, Michelle Pfieffer was named the most beautiful person in 1990 by People Magazine. However, the 90s had many good looking celebrities. Here are some notable names.

Claudia Schiffer

Gwen Stefani

Naomi Campbell

Winona Ryder

Jennifer Aniston

Tyra Banks

Sharon Stone

Pamela Anderson

Who was the most famous female in the 90s?

Here are some notable names below, according to Wonderwall.

Naomi Campbell

Julia Roberts

Kate Winslet

Sandra Bullock

Mariah Carey

Demi Moore

Who was the 90s It Girl?

According to Horlmagazine, Sarah Jessica Parker is widely regarded as one of today's most powerful actresses. Furthermore, The Sex and the City star was known as the "IT girl" of the 1990s for her ability to set new trends.

Frequently asked questions

Who was the most popular actress in the 1990s? Of course, there were many famous actresses from that decade. Notable names include Sharon Stone, Kate Winslet and Sandra Bullock. Who was the hottest actress in the 90s? Jennifer Aniston was among the hottest stars of the 90s. Who was a famous actress in the 1990s? They include Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jessica Biel. Who is the hottest actress in Hollywood? As of 2022, the sexiest female stars include Jessica Alba, Kiera Christina, Eiza Gonzalez and Vanessa Kirby. Who is No 1 beautiful girl in the world? According to Womenintheworld, Bella Hadid is considered the sexiest and most beautiful woman.

The 90s actresses were a diverse group of talented and attractive women. Before the internet, they were on our screens for a decade. You can attest to their brilliance if you were lucky enough to see these great stars in action.

