Black Sherif in a video was standing sipping a smoothie and looking sleepy, causing a stir

The musician looked like he was moving in slow motion as he sipped the drink with his eyes having a dazed look

The video was shared on TikTok, and in the comment section, Ghanaians wondered what was wrong with some speculating that the musician could be intoxicated

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif, in a video shared on TikTok, was captured standing, sipping a smoothie, and appearing noticeably drowsy, prompting concern among fans.

Ghanaian Rapper Black Sherif sipping smoothie Photo Source: vjscaro

Source: TikTok

The footage, which quickly went viral, showed Black Sherif seemingly moving in slow motion, his eyes wearing a dazed expression as he leisurely sipped the drink. The video has sparked a flurry of comments from Ghanaians, with many expressing their confusion and worry about the musician's well-being.

As the video circulated on TikTok, numerous users took to the comment section to voice their concerns, with some speculating that Black Sherif may have been under the influence of substances. The artiste's sluggish movements and the dreamy look in his eyes have fueled these speculations, leading to discussions about the possible reasons behind his seemingly altered state.

Netizens have shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section of the video.

Black Sherif sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Daakyehene Qwabena commented:

The voltage your man dey carry de3 Akosombo slf no fi come close

LIL CLIENT said:

Our boss dey different planet ❤️

FOCUS wrote:

At this moment he is equal to the most high

Bra Corby said:

Blacko is four hours ahead of us

4cides reacted:

I think blacko has taken something see his face

vëñdëttã Yøüñg Dc commented:

He’s got the angels in the clouds and only him can see them

Black Sherif prepares for concert

In another story, Black Sherif has been spotted with a number of his team members and technical staff ahead of his December event.

This year's edition of the Zaama Disco concert comes after a critically acclaimed experience dished out last year.

Black Sherif and his team have been given a tour of the Africa Lake venue in Accra, where the event will come off.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh