Nana Ama McBrown has opened up about her past life struggles as a young woman living in poverty

The media personality recounted her younger days of selling charcoal and second-hand clothing

McBrown shared her story, urging her youthful followers to be patient in life while they work toward their ambitions

Renowned media personality, Nana Ama McBrown has shared some words of encouragement for younger fans yearning to be like her sometime in the future.

According to the actress, some fans are likely to make the mistake of wanting to become like her without going through the mill.

For this reason, the actress shared the unsuccessful version of herself in a period where she had to toil and invest consistent efforts into her craft.

Nana Ama McBrown urges youthful fans to be patient

Nana Ama McBrown is one of Ghana's richest media personalities. Her move to Media General from her former employer UTV was one of the watershed moments in Ghanaian media.

But the actress and TV presenter says she used to hawk charcoal, chewing sticks, and second-hand clothes for a living.

In the inspirational video published online, she used her rags-to-riches story to inspire younger people with ambitions to be patient in life.

Nana Ama McBrown also cautioned younger folks to favour hard work over shortcut means to make it in life.

Netizens react as Nana Ama McBrown opens up about her past struggles

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from fans as they soaked in Nana Ama McBrown's advice.

mat.akosua said:

Honestly this woman is one person everyone need in their lives

datladypainter wrote:

Thank you nana I almost lost hope ❤️

iamthegodgirl remarked:

What excuse do i have again as a youth not to be patient as i keep pressing❤️

Nana Ama McBrown enjoys a pack of fried rice in her 2023 Ford Ranger

Despite her sustained success in the media, 's humility is a trait many of her fans herald her for.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotted a video of the actress and media personality enjoying a pack of fried rice after she spotted one of her many billboards in town.

