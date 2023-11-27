The former employee of Kuami Eugene has been scolded following her revelation that the musician paid her GH¢400 as his househelp

A young man believes that Mary should have saved that amount because of other benefits she enjoyed

Many people who reacted to the video also shared diverse opinions regarding the issue

A Ghanaian man has reacted to the brouhaha surrounding the latest revelation regarding the salary Kuami Eugene paid his former househelp.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the young man @quecyofficial_ initially expressed astonishment that Kuami Eugene could pay Mary, his former househelp a GH¢400 salary, especially looking at his celebrity status.

Man calls out Kuami Eugene's former househelp Photo credit: @quecyofficial_/TikTok @kuami_eugene/Instagram

Source: Facebook

He, however, remarked that despite that, Mary should have used that amount as her savings because she lived in the musician's house and enjoyed a lot of things for free.

"You ate for free, paid no utility bills, and even got tips, so why were unable to save, you should have been able to save that amount," he stated in the video.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the comment by the man on the issue

The comments by the young man have generated huge talking points, with many labelling the lady as ungrateful.

Nanakyiaa wrote:

I thought you are saving the lady nka madwa wo paa de girl got many benefits paa 400gh plus chobo

ABENA MANTEBEA reacted:

It’s so sad how some people have become so ungrateful these days hmm

Renny commented:

She is ungrateful…nss kuraa we manage…..she need 2billion to be okay because Kwame is a star

Video of Mary looking happy pops up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mary seems to have moved on and is now getting used to living her life without the instructions and care of the Monica hitmaker.

A new video shared on TikTok by @oheneahwabodam showed Mary in the company of a young man and lady having a fun time as they took a stroll in what appeared to be a rural area.

Mary looked very excited and wore a bright smile as the man filmed the moment and tried to get her talking.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh