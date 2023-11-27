Nana Ama McBrown got many people admiring her free-spiritedness when she shared a video of herself eating a pack of fried rice

She stood in the trunk of her 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor as she enjoyed her meal in front of a Royal Aroma billboard that bore her face

Many people spoke about McBrown's admiration for food, while others loved her beauty

Actress Nana Ama McBrown got many admiring how free-spirited she is when a video of her eating a pack of fried rice in the trunk of her 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor at the roadside surfaced online.

Nana Ama McBrown eats fried rice on the roadside. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: TikTok

Nana Ama McBrown eats fried rice at the roadside

In the video, Nana Ama McBrown was mobbed by fans when she stormed the streets of Takoradi.

She ate a pack of fried rice and chicken as she stood on the trunk of her red 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor.

The car was parked in front of one of the billboards of the famous rice brand Royal Aroma, which she is the brand ambassador for, and that had her face on it.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown eating fried rice on the street of Takoradi in front of a billboard with her face on it.

Ghanaians react to an adorable video of Nana Ama McBrown eating at the roadside in front of her billboard

Many people spoke about Nana Ama McBrown's love for food, while others loved how free-spirited she was in the video.

Becky said:

Like joke, like joke mommy u like food oo

TheReal_Sheilla said:

Almost half of Ghanaians love her because she's free and humble

Akua serwaa❤️said:

The day I will meet this beauty in person paaa herrrhh

Nana Hemaah said:

When the Blessings of God speaks 247 in your life ❤️we thank God for your Life

Philo Pillow Niche said:

Just love your confidence, adom enkwaaaa

Kobby Rich said:

Because of you I switched to Royal Aroma

shemariah said:

Awwwwwn so sad u r in Tadi and I am in Accra. I am happy you are in my town ☺️

Source: YEN.com.gh