Rapper Sarkodie danced with a lady during his performance at the New Pepsodent Charcoal Toothpaste launch

He pulled the lady from the crowd to vibe with her at the event attended by celebrities such as media star Delay

Fans of the musician took to the comment section of a post by blogger Nkonkonsa to share diverse opinions

The moment rapper Sarkodie pulled a lady from the crowd to dance with her during his performance at the New Pepsodent Charcoal Toothpaste unveiling was filmed on tape.

In a video, the rapper and the lady, coincidentally called Tracy like his wife, vibed in front of the audience who attended the launch.

Sarkodie vibes with lady as he performs at event. Photo credit: nkonkonsa.

The artiste, privately known as Michael Owusu Addo, connected with the lady heartwarmingly, exuding sweet vibes at the event, where media personalities such as Delay and Berla Mundi were present.

Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa posted the footage of the beautiful moment between the rapper and the lady on Instagram.

''@sarkodie pulled a lady from the crowd, and she's coincidentally called Tracy at the launch of the New Pepsodent Charcoal toothpaste @pepsodent_ghana,'' the caption read.

How fans reacted to video of Sarkodie and the lady

Nana_kofi_8991 posted:

I lost my Ghana card .

Iam_bartels commented:

You should have tag the lady’s handle.

Dmichmultimedia said:

She is lucky it’s wasn’t Omar lay.

Street___barney said:

Low budget Omah Lay.

Manuelkingsupa observed:

Did you realize @sarkodie timing after speaking about the lady’s name .

Mic2007ukgh posted:

She will marry a great star than.

Samuella.essilfie reacted:

Yh, she is Tracey, my senior way back in SHS.

Nanaboateng579 posted:

This year performance de3 sayi nkoaaaa.

Stunnernewboi posted:

Fine girl.

Deon_nana indicated:

Omah lay sarkodie didn’t cedis coming .

Video of lady who danced with Omah Lay on stage at singer’s UK concert emerge

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of TikTok user Jesssani, also known as Jessica Ani, prompted a massive buzz on social media after it emerged on the timelines of many social media users.

The young lady, also alleged to be called Fafa, garnered the spotlight after her racy dance moves with Nigerian singer Omah Lay during his just-concluded concert in London, UK.

According to the X handle @OleleSalvador, Jesssani is not called Fafa, as many claim. He also dismissed claims that she’s a Ghanaian and the girlfriend of a Ghanaian fan who attended Omah Lay’s event with her.

