Akuapem Poloo Causes Stir With Provocative Dance In Tight Outfit Despite Coverting To Islam
by  Geraldo Amartey
  • Akuapem Poloo in a video was spotted dancing with Lil Win in a provocative manner while wearing a tight-fitting outfit
  • The actress who had recently converted to Islam recently got many confused as she behaved in a way many felt flouted Islamic believes
  • In the video, Poloo happily shook her body and wiggled her backside while she and Lil Win jammed to his new song

Famous Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo in a video was seen engaging in a lively dance with actor Lil Win, rocking a tight-fitting outfit that caught the attention of many.

Akuapem Poloo
Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo Photo Source: officiallilwin
Source: Instagram

The actress, who had recently converted to Islam, left fans and followers bewildered as her actions seemingly contradicted Islamic beliefs.

The footage captured Poloo joyfulldy swaying to Lil Win's latest song, showing off her dance moves and wiggling her backside. The playful interaction between the two celebs drew mixed reactions from netizens.

Akuapem Poloo, seemed to put her religious believes as aside as she and Lil Win shared the dance floor. The actress's choice of attire and dance moves raised eyebrows among those who felt it ran counter to the conservative values associated with Islamic teachings.

The video has sparked a debate on social media, with some expressing concern over Akuapem Poloo's behavior following her recent conversion to Islam. Many wondered whether her actions were in line with the principles of the faith she had embraced.

Akuapem Poloo causes stir

tactiks MAN Official said:

no be hajia poloo that?

kobbysunset reacted:

Is e come to business aa forget Hajia s3m oo @Akuapempoloo for real

Abdul Kasim said:

What Poloo is doing is Haram but if you say it you will become a bad person.

Lil Win's dance moves

In another story, Actor and comedian Lil Win warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians with his incredible dance moves.

He was spotted at the Ashaiman Market as he entertained the market women there who in return cheered him on while he danced.

Comments on the video were positive as many spoke about Lil Win being full of life and a phenomenal entertainer.

Source: YEN.com.gh

