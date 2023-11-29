Actor and comedian Lil Win warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians with his incredible dance moves

He was spotted at the Ashaiman Market as he entertained the market women there who in return cheered him on while he danced

Comments on the video were positive as many spoke about Lil Win being full of life and a phenomenal entertainer

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Lil Win put smiles on the faces of many people when a video of him displaying fire dance moves at Ashaiman Market surfaced on the internet.

Lil Win dancing at Ashaiman Market.

Source: Instagram

Lil Win displays fire moves at Ashaiman Market

In the video, Lil Win arrived with so much energy as he started to dance to the music that was being played through the speakers at Ashaiman Market.

The Kumawood actor and filmmaker danced with so much energy, the market women began to cheer him on in the video.

Video of Lil Win displaying incredible dance moves at Ashaiman Market.

Ghanaians react to Lil Win's dance moves in the video

The video put smiles on the faces of many Ghanaians as they filled the comment section with lovely views about Lil Win's dance moves.

Other concerned fans asked why the Kumawood actor did not wear sneakers since that would have made him feel more comfortable while dancing.

big._fauzzz said:

Lil Win always bring smiles on faces

rayli.ray said:

Kojo why didn’t you wear sneakers

nyg_imogy said:

Bless up, may God bless you and your wife, children

hisholiness2010 said:

Life insurance is very important but it needs more education

hipolite_elly said:

The real deal

elvisgoodness said:

Which place exactly please?

citiboss100 said:

full of life

sweetsavor_cakes_cooks said:

Where exactly in Ashaiman...I dey come oo

Video of Lil Win arriving at Ashaiman Market for the PruLife activation.

Lil Win unveils new library for his school, names it after Adom Kyei-Duah

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win unveiled a new library built for his school, Great Minds International School.

A video shared on the actor's Instagram platform showed the books-filled room, which also had a photo of Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah.

Ghanaians reacted to Lil Win's post as many found the prophet's image in the library unsettling.

