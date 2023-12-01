Agya Koo, in an interview, revealed that she brought actress Kyeiwaa into the movie industry

The actor said Kyeiwaa used to play roles in Akan Drama, so he decided to introduce her to the Kumawood scene

According to him, Kyeiwaa used to stay close to his residence, so he introduced her to Mercy Asiedu, who she eventually starred in lots of films with

Veteran Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has disclosed the untold story of how he played a pivotal role in introducing actress Kyeiwaa to the Kumawood movie industry.

Agya Koo recalled the early days when Kyeiwaa was a part of the Akan Drama scene. The actor fondly recalled her exceptional talent and recognised the potential she possessed. Determined to share this hidden gem with the Kumawood audience, Agya Koo decided to bring Kyeiwaa into the spotlight.

Agya Koo disclosed that Kyeiwaa used to reside close to him, which facilitated their interactions and discussions about the potential transition to Kumawood. He added that there were times he would attend shows where he played live band with Kyeiwaa and let her perform.

Agya Koo said he later introduced Kyeiwaa to Mercy Asiedu, who was a big star in the Kumawood scene at the time. This introduction marked the beginning of a collaboration that would later blossom into numerous successful film projects.

Agya Koo's revelation sparks reactions

