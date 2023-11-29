A video of a traveler who touched down at the Kotoka airport dressed as Spiderman has gone viral

The man thrilled onlookers at the airport as he performed Ronaldo's goal celebration

Many people who saw the short clip laughed at his action whereas others welcomed him

A young man who travelled to Ghana for holidays in a Spiderman costume got all eyes on him after he touched down at the Kotoka Airport in Accra.

The video which has since gone viral and was sighted on the TikTok page of @spider_suii showed the man being cheered on by onlookers at the airport.

The onlookers were not disappointed as he entertained them with some dance moves and capped it off by performing Cristiano Ronaldo's famous Siuu goal celebration.

The video which was captioned "Akwaaba to me" had raked in over 2000 likes and 65 comments.

Netizens welcome him to Ghana

Many people who reacted to the video laughed at the man's action whereas also welcomed him into the country.

Matthew Adekponya stated:

Ronaldo has made it to GH

SpesSnow commented:

Ghana Ankasa obia ny3 serious.

nothingspoil_3 reacted:

this country needs to be on Netflix... premium entertainment paa nie..

Chris wrote:

How can you be sad in this country

Local Spiderman mistakenly pushes 6 crates of eggs to ground

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a man wearing a Spiderman costume got in trouble after accidentally toppled over six crates of eggs while working as a laborer at a local market.

The incident, captured on video, showed the man looking dejected, aware of the trouble he had gotten himself into.

Twene Jonas introduce man in Spiderman costume as Batman

Also, Twene Jonas got people talking after introducing a man dressed in Batman costume as 'Spiderman.

The video shared on X saw Twene Jonas looking nervous, which is very unusual of him in his videos.

Acting as though he was scared, the outspoken social commentator stood at a safe distance whilst asking his live viewers to meet 'Spiderman' as the 'Batman' kept starring at him with a confused look.

